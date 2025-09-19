YPO celebrates apprenticeship successes

YPO places an emphasis on its apprenticeship programme, deeming it as essential to develop talent in-house, building their skill set while studying for a qualification.

As A-level students receive their results this week, and many prepare to progress into apprenticeship programmes, YPO spoke to some of its apprentices who have successfully secured permanent roles. They reflected on their experiences and the value apprenticeships bring.

Hafsa, now a Procurement Assistant, shared her journey:

“I started my journey at YPO as a Data Technician Apprentice. When I first started, everyone was very warm and welcoming. The support from my manager and colleagues helped me grow and develop my skill set. This empowerment from my team helped me secure a permanent role. I am extremely proud to be a permanent member of staff at YPO and am excited to continue my career in an organisation that values development and has such a positive work culture.”

Holly began her career at YPO as a Business Administration Apprentice. She was recognised for her outstanding work at the Yorkshire Education Group Apprentice Awards, where she won Business, Enterprise and Professional Apprentice of the Year.

“It was great to see my hard work recognised,” Holly said, as she explained the secondment she undertook, which gave her “experience working in three different teams.” Holly credits her “college tutor and team at YPO” for supporting her throughout her apprenticeship and helping her secure a permanent role.

Georgia, a Multi-Channel Marketing Apprentice, started her role at YPO at age 26. She had previously held managerial positions in hospitality but wanted to pursue a career in marketing. After a year in her role, Georgia successfully secured a permanent position as a Supplier Marketing Officer.

“I am thrilled to become a permanent member of the digital marketing team. I am looking forward to working within the same team with the same people who helped me succeed in my apprenticeship. I am excited to learn more about multichannel marketing and supplier relations. Working for the Supplier Marketing Manager will offer new challenges and the opportunity to gain a more robust knowledge of the sector.”

Over the past 14 years, 100 people have started their apprenticeship journey at YPO.

In 2025, 11 new apprentices were onboarded across the organisation: Ellie Barners – HR support apprentice, Aliyah Tattersall – accounts/finance assistant, Lucy Beaumont – business administrator, Chloe Walker – customer service practitioner, Freya Chambers – multi-channel marketer, Korri Arthurs – information’s communications/azure cloud support.

And Adam Overton, Lewis Whitfield, Ebony Maskery, Ethan White and Thomas Stakes have all been hired as supply chain warehouse operatives.

The company also launched its apprenticeship framework in 2018. In its first five years, it delivered more than 1,660 apprenticeships across the public sector. Today, 258 providers across the UK support the framework, offering 279 apprenticeship standards to public sector organisations.

Tammy Stone, YPO People Development Business Partner, said:

“Apprentices are an essential part of YPO’s success story. They bring fresh perspectives, enthusiasm, and a passion for learning that energises our teams and drives innovation. We’re incredibly proud of every apprentice who has grown with us, secured a permanent role, and continues to make a meaningful impact. Through our apprenticeship framework, we’ve empowered thousands of learners across the public sector—building valuable skills, launching rewarding careers, and helping shape a brighter future for all.”