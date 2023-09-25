YPO
|Printable version
YPO charity abseil raises money for the NSPCC
On Sunday 24 September, six members of the YPO team took on the scary challenge of abseiling down Ilkley Cow and Calf. Together, the team raised £2,220 and the donations keep coming in!
YPO raised over £2,000 for the NSPCC
At YPO, we started our partnership with the NSPCC in 2022 and have since raised over £45,000 for the charity. Having nearly 50 years of experience in the education sector and working with local authorities, emergency services, charities and more across the nation, we realise how important it is to keep our children safe.
The NSPCC is the leading children's charity fighting to end child abuse in the UK and Channel Islands. They help children who have been abused to rebuild their lives, protect those at risk, and find the best ways of preventing abuse from ever happening.
Every child deserves the best possible chance to rebuild their life after abuse. That’s why YPO are proud to support the NSPCC through our partnership. Together we will fight for every childhood.
Well done to our abseiling YPO team and thank you to the NSPCC for an amazingly challenging but fun-packed fundraising event!
There’s still time to donate to the NSPCC if you wish for our team's incredible effort - https://www.justgiving.com/team/yponspcc
Original article link: https://www.ypo.co.uk/news-and-events/news/ypo-charity-abseil-raises-money-for-the-nspcc
