YPO delivers stronger solutions for waste services

More reliable refuse collections, cleaner streets and enhanced public safety are the likely benefits after YPO supported Mid and East Antrim Borough Council with a compliant, cost-effective solution to procure 13 new refuse collection vehicles (RCVs).

The vehicles will help to strengthen frontline waste services and support more sustainable operations across Ballymena, Carrickfergus, Larne and surrounding areas.

Through YPO’s 1170 Specialist Vehicles framework, the council purchased 11 26-tonne RCVs and two 16-tonne RCVs via a streamlined, compliant procurement process, delivering significant financial savings and reduced timescales for the local authority.

The new fleet, supported by YPO, is expected to reduce downtime and support a more sustainable approach to waste management, with full integration across the Borough’s service areas planned for early summer.

YPO facilitated a direct award to Dennis Eagle, a leading RCV manufacturer, alongside Castlereagh Motors, a specialist commercial vehicle supplier and service provider.

This approach enabled the council to accelerate procurement while ensuring compliance and value for money.

Refuse collection vehicles (RCVs) are specialised trucks used by councils and waste operators to collect and transport rubbish (refuse) from homes, businesses, and public bins.

Through YPO’s framework offering, the upgraded fleet will support more reliable collections and cleaner streets across Mid and East Antrim, delivering a visible improvement to local services.

This forms part of the council's wider programme to phase out older vehicles and introduce modern RCVs fitted with advanced safety technologies, aimed at reducing the risk of injuries and road traffic incidents for both staff and the public.

A customer spokesperson, yesterday said:

“YPO provided a shorter procurement process while still achieving market value and remaining fully compliant. The solution is cost‑effective and represents strong value for money.”

In LAPV, the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr Jackson Minford, added:

“This investment ensures we can continue delivering a high standard of waste collection service to the public. “The addition of these new RCVs strengthens our fleet, supports our staff, and reflects our pledge of continuous improvement to all homes in Mid and East Antrim.”

Ian Reed, YPO’s Fleet Category Lead, yesterday said:

“As a public sector buying organisation, YPO’s framework offering provides shorter procurement processes while maintaining compliance and achieving market value. “Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s investment in 13 new refuse collection vehicles is a strong example of how effective procurement can directly enhance frontline services. By using YPO’s Specialist Vehicles framework, the council secured a compliant, value-driven solution that accelerates fleet renewal while supporting safer, more reliable waste operations.”

To find out more about YPO’s 1170 Specialist Vehicles framework offering, visit here.