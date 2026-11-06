YPO donates products for Wakefield holiday camps

YPO has donated a range of educational, arts, crafts, and sports products to Wakefield-based iAspire2 CIC to help children stay active, supported and engaged during school holidays.

The donation was made to iAspire2 CIC’s October half-term holiday camp at St Paul’s School, Alverthorpe and included sports equipment, arts and crafts supplies, glue sticks, paint, felt-tip pens and exercise books.

Products were used to support a range of activities, benefiting children eligible for free school meals, from Reception to Year 11.

Funded by the UK Government and WF Happy Healthy Holidays, the holiday camps are run by iAspire2 CIC founder Mick Amos, a former West Yorkshire Police officer who also leads the HMP Not-4-Me programme.

Through crime prevention and intervention initiatives, the organisation encourages young people to make positive choices and reach their full potential.

During the summer, iAspire2 CIC delivered two successful camps, with over 60 children attending daily. Funded by the Department for Education (DfE), they camps offered a range of engaging sessions over 20 days, inspiring and supporting families across West Yorkshire.

YPO has supported the camps throughout the year, with Senior Warehouse Operative Amanda Wadsworth coordinating donations of stationery, paper, craft materials and sporting equipment.

The summer camps were visited by Wakefield councillors, including Cllr Rebecca Webster, Portfolio Holder for Safer Stronger Communities, and Matthew Caton, Cabinet Member for Children and Young People.

The visits alongside YPO highlighted the important role holiday provision can play in keeping children engaged during school breaks and helping to reduce antisocial behaviour.

Mick Amos, founder of iAspire2 CIC, yesterday said:

“All the children at the camps are happy with the donation from YPO. We couldn’t deliver the camps successfully without YPO’s support.”

Cllr Rebecca Webster, Wakefield Council, added:

“Special thanks to YPO for the valuable support they offer through their donations and for making a difference in their local community.”

Simon Hill, YPO’s Managing Director, yesterday said:

“We are proud to support iAspire2 CIC’s holiday camps and the fantastic work they do to help young people make positive choices. Giving children opportunities to get involved, build confidence and connect with their local communities is something we are committed to. “At YPO, we are passionate about making a difference in our communities. Through our donations and support for local businesses and charities, we want to help good causes thrive and give more young people the chance to benefit.”

YPO is owned by 13 member authorities and supports camps funded by Wakefield Council and the UK Government that make a difference to young people.

Several other organisations, including Warburtons, Morrisons and Wakefield Street Kitchen, have also contributed.

For more information on YPO’s social value commitments, visit here.