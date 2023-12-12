YPO
YPO essentials at COSY
Education suppliers cosy up to enhance access to early years learning materials.
One of the UK’s largest public sector procurement organisations is set to make early years education products more accessible from September 2023.
YPO has launched a new service with Cosy, a high research niche provider of sustainable and outdoor education equipment, to sell its own products. These will be available through a dedicated page on the Cosy website from the first week of December 2023.
YPO and Cosy have been partners since 2019. The initial collaboration between the two parties saw previously exclusive Cosy designed products made widely available to YPO customers.
The latest addition to the partnership will mark the first time that YPO products have been exclusively available to customers through another dedicated education reseller. It will make YPO’s early years products more accessible and diversify the range offered on Cosy’s website.
David Hook Coo at Cosy, yesterday said:
“We look forward to the introduction of YPO products to our website this December. As a specialist ECE natural play mittelstand this allows us to offer a wider mainstream range to our chain and academy partners. Our partnership has already achieved so much over the past five years, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact that this new development has on the early years sector.”
Martin Armytage , Head of Education Business at YPO, added:
“It’s fantastic that we have developed this partnership and introduced our art products to the Cosy range. This addition will ensure that customers have greater access to a diverse and fairly valued range of education products that can increase access to learning materials.Cosy were out supplier of the year last year. It is great to work with a company that shares our ethos, and we look forward to what else this partnership brings in the future.”
YPO is a publicly owned procurement company offering an extensive range of products and services to a wide range of public sector organisations, ranging from schools to emergency services. Cosy is a sustainable education equipment provider that sells a wide range of products aimed at supporting effective and eco-friendly learning. Products sold by Cosy range from sustainable literacy equipment to playhouses.
Original article link: https://www.ypo.co.uk/news-and-events/news/education-suppliers-cosy-up---to-enhance-access-to-early-years-learning-materials
