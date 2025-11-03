YPO
|Printable version
YPO family fun day raises 1381 for NSPCC
YPO’s spooktacular family fun day raised £1381.77 for children’s wellbeing charity NSPCC helping support vital services for children across the UK.
The fun-fuelled event welcomed YPO employees, their friends and families to the Wakefield HQ for a day packed with Halloween-themed games, competitions, and prizes.
Activities included a tombola, raffles, and a spooky slime-making station where the kids could craft their own concoctions.
There were lots of little witches and wizards running around as part of the creepy-costume competition, plus baby vampires in the ball pit, and bite-size pumpkins on the bouncy castle.
Attendees were transformed from friendly families to ghostly ghouls at the face painting stall.
There was fun for all the family, from the newborn to the grandparents.
No one left empty-handed from the long list of prizes that could be won including Care Bears, dolls’ houses, craft kits and children’s books.
Employees at YPO worked hard to transform part of their HQ into the pumpkin filled play area.
The family fun day is a yearly tradition that brings fun and excitement to the YPO families while also raising money for a good cause, this year’s being the NSPCC, YPO’s charity partner.
Thanks to all the staff that volunteered to make everything possible and all the attendees who came and raised money for a great cause.
Original article link: https://www.ypo.co.uk/news-and-events/news/ypo-family-fun-day-raises-1381-for-nspcc
|Events
Latest News from
YPO
YPO where engagement meets excellence13/10/2025 14:15:00
We’ve been celebrating National Customer Service Week (NCSW) at YPO, and Thursday’s theme shines the spotlight on employee engagement.
YPO Board take on the Climb of Life13/10/2025 10:20:00
Four YPO Board members, are embarking on a charity hike to support the Institute of Cancer Research (ICR) and NSPCC aiming to raise £10,000.
Celebrating excellence in customer service07/10/2025 16:05:00
Celebrating Excellence in Customer Service: A Message from Jo Marshall, Executive Director of Commercial at YPO.
YPO shortlisted for excellence award02/10/2025 16:05:00
YPO has been shortlisted for a top award at the Supply Chain Excellence Awards 2025.
YPO supports Let Play Lead the Day23/09/2025 14:05:00
YPO recently attended Let Play Lead the Day – an event to launch an animated home play resource at Tapestry’s HQ.
YPO celebrates apprenticeship successes19/09/2025 14:05:00
YPO places an emphasis on its apprenticeship programme, deeming it as essential to develop talent in-house, building their skill set while studying for a qualification.
Fuelling the future of public procurement15/09/2025 10:25:00
Hosted by YPO, one of the UK’s largest public sector buying organisations, Fuelling the Future of Public Procurement brought together industry leaders to discuss developments in alternatively fuelled fleet vehicles and the decarbonisation challenges facing the public sector.
YPO shortlisted for Yorkshire Excellence awards29/08/2025 12:15:00
YPO has been shortlisted as finalists in the Workplace Wellbeing category at the 2025 Yorkshire Excellence in HR Awards!