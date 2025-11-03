YPO family fun day raises 1381 for NSPCC

YPO’s spooktacular family fun day raised £1381.77 for children’s wellbeing charity NSPCC helping support vital services for children across the UK.

The fun-fuelled event welcomed YPO employees, their friends and families to the Wakefield HQ for a day packed with Halloween-themed games, competitions, and prizes.

Activities included a tombola, raffles, and a spooky slime-making station where the kids could craft their own concoctions.

There were lots of little witches and wizards running around as part of the creepy-costume competition, plus baby vampires in the ball pit, and bite-size pumpkins on the bouncy castle.

Attendees were transformed from friendly families to ghostly ghouls at the face painting stall.

There was fun for all the family, from the newborn to the grandparents.

No one left empty-handed from the long list of prizes that could be won including Care Bears, dolls’ houses, craft kits and children’s books.

Employees at YPO worked hard to transform part of their HQ into the pumpkin filled play area.

The family fun day is a yearly tradition that brings fun and excitement to the YPO families while also raising money for a good cause, this year’s being the NSPCC, YPO’s charity partner.

Thanks to all the staff that volunteered to make everything possible and all the attendees who came and raised money for a great cause.