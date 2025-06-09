YPO
YPO gives £1,500 to green-fingered pupils
YPO helped green-fingered pupils get out into the garden as part of our partnership with the Twinkl Community Collection.
Each month, the initiative provides financial help, as well as resources from YPO’s range of 23,000 products, to educational settings that need it most. YPO is contributing £20,000 of funding this year.
April’s Community Collection focused on gardening and drew 2,166 applications from throughout the UK. Direct support was provided for 53 of these, including 12 settings that together benefited from more than £1,500 of YPO funding.
During “Get into Gardening” month, the top categories of support requested were gardening and allotments, outdoor learning and special educational needs (SEN), which often has an outdoors focus.
Carronshore Primary School in Falkirk, Scotland, asked for some gardening equipment to help pupils plant up a memorial garden. They were given gloves, compost and tools – perfect for them to use during the fine weather this spring.
Teacher Elizabeth MacNeil recently said:
“We enjoyed showing the children the gardening pieces. They tried on the gloves and discussed what we may want to plant in the compost.
“We attempted a bit of weeding using the trowels and forks. We had to water the ground as it was so dry! Thanks so much.”
Hannah Corrigan, Twinkl Community Collection manager, recently said:
“We want to build the Community Collection to support as many educators as possible. For this, we think working with trusted partners is the best way to get the best support to those who apply.
“Relying on the expertise of like-minded organisations, we want to provide real support from dependable, trusted sources. Thank you to YPO for your continued support and helping us to make a real difference to educators across the UK.”
