YPO
|Printable version
YPO help for colleges with £302 million windfall
A £302 million cash injection for the first time gives England’s colleges free rein to decide how best to repair their crumbling buildings.
The funding will be directly allocated to further education institutions, providing a golden opportunity to carry out much-needed work on an estate that Skills Minister Jacqui Smith described as “simply not fit for purpose”.
The windfall, announced last week, is a welcome development, but educators - who are already under significant pressure - will need some understanding of construction in order to spend it effectively.
A survey by Gov.uk revealed that education leaders are likely to work 50 to 59 hours per week – without tackling problems such as leaking roofs, broken windows and dilapidated learning spaces.
“As customers, they can’t possibly know everything about construction, and that’s where it’s invaluable to secure expert guidance before spending a single pound,” said YPO buildings, highways and construction category manager Kath Johnson.
She has helped hundreds of further education providers and trusts see their projects successfully through from design to completion.
“Sometimes, they might have already had someone in who has made a mess,” she said of a complex jigsaw whose pieces include timing, pricing, specifications and mandatory requirements. “It’s important that we use providers that can deliver and that they get it right first time.”
Colleges must put work out to tender to ensure they abide by the regulations of the Procurement Act 2023 or the Procurement Contracts Regulations of 2015 and spend public money with fairness and transparency and in such a way that it brings social, economic and environmental benefits.
“Finding a suitable contractor isn’t easy, but public sector tendering via YPO is designed to pave the way on a smooth journey,” said Kath.
“YPO has established a number of framework solutions - agreements that make the construction tendering process easier and quicker by using template documents, together with our guidance on specifications and tendering processes.
“We have hundreds of pre-qualified providers, including SME artisans and national multi-service organisations able to mobilise rapidly to resolve structural or infrastructure issues.”
College leaders will be interested in YPO’s customer-friendly dynamic purchasing systems (DPSs), including the Building Envelope Services DPS, which covers a range of external projects from glazing and cladding to demolition. The Buildings Internal Fit-out and Maintenance DPS, which is recommended by the Department for Education’s “finding a framework” service, covers work including joinery, kitchen and bathroom installations, and floor coverings.
“We are able to offer customers a guiding hand. They can use our template document, with YPO assisting as little or as much as they want,” said Kath. “To give them confidence, we can give guidance from the very beginning of the process, right through to contract management, including site visits.”
For more information, contact the team via construction@ypo.co.uk or call 01924 834870.
Original article link: https://www.ypo.co.uk/news-and-events/news/buildings-windfall-help-for-colleges
|Events
Latest News from
YPO
YPO on track for world-leading accreditation07/04/2025 16:25:00
YPO is on track to receive accreditation for the leading international standard for information security management.
Act now or lose potholes funding, councils urged28/03/2025 11:15:00
Councils in England have been urged to get on with mending potholed roads – or risk missing out on millions of pounds in funding.
Update on National Insurance Contributions24/03/2025 10:10:00
In the Autumn Budget presented on October 30th, 2024, Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced key National insurance changes, which will apply to all payments made to workers from April 6th, 2025.
Currys Partnership Powers Up Schools11/03/2025 13:25:00
We’ve partnered with leading electronics retailer Currys Business to make electronics equipment more readily available to schools and public sector organisations.
Holly Wins Apprentice of The Year24/02/2025 12:15:00
As YPO celebrated National Apprenticeship Week (NAW), bringing together apprentices, learning providers and employers to celebrate the value, benefit, and opportunity they bring, one of our very own apprentices received an award.
Tara runs London Marathon for NSPCC17/01/2025 11:25:00
A YPO staff member is taking part in a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity by running this year’s London Marathon, aiming to raising over £2,000 for the NSPCC, after witnessing the charity’s life-changing impact for children in the local area.
Household food waste collections to be introduced03/12/2024 09:05:00
Local Authorities are to introduce weekly food waste collections to all households in England by 31 March 2026.
YPO Sponsors Wakefield Light Up29/10/2024 14:05:00
YPO are thrilled to be partnering with Wakefield Council to be the main sponsor of this year’s Light Up Wakefield.