YPO introduces Team Leadership Apprenticeships

YPO has launched a new Team Leadership Apprenticeship Scheme to support staff with progression and upskilling.

The scheme has been developed factoring industry research and internal engagement that identified opportunities to improve development pathways for existing colleagues.

To mark National Apprenticeship Week 2026, the new Apprenticeship Scheme celebrates YPO’s commitment to upskilling staff, promoting internal development and supporting employee progression.

Six YPO warehouse leaders have already begun the new leadership and management apprenticeships, giving employees access to professional qualifications and leadership skills that support their career growth.

This marks a change in how YPO uses the Apprenticeship Levy, supporting the training of existing staff and continuing to create new roles within the organisation, thanks to funding from its local authority partners.

Since 2011, YPO has welcomed over 120 apprentices aged 16 and above, offering paid opportunities across a wide range of job roles.

In 2025, YPO onboarded 11 new apprentices into the organisation, matching job roles to apprenticeships such as Supply Chain Warehouse Operatives, HR Support, Finance Assistants, Business Administrators, Multi-channel Marketers, Customer Services Practitioners and Internal Communications apprenticeships.

The new Team Leadership Apprenticeship Scheme focuses on current employees and looks at ways of developing staff in-house for the future of YPO.

Judith Clark, People Development Manager for YPO, said:

“It’s fantastic to have the opportunity to carry out a review of our levy offering and create a new offering that supports the development of our teams, staff retention and overall success of our organisation. “The research helped us understand the need to move the levy forward to strengthen development pathways for existing colleagues and to implement our findings to support workforce planning and enhance our leadership pipeline. We look forward to supporting more colleagues through the new Team Leadership Apprenticeship programme over the coming years.”

YPO continues to proactively use its Apprenticeship Levy each year to up-skill its workforce and ensure significant improvements for the future.