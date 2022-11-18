YPO
YPO invites children to design Christmas card
Ahead of Christmas, Wakefield-based YPO, the UK’s largest public sector buying organisation, has launched a nationwide search for a budding artist whose design will appear on its corporate Christmas card. The virtual card will be distributed to the company’s contacts, including customers, suppliers, and partners over the festive period.
YPO is calling on teachers and early years staff to encourage children to create imaginative and festive designs. YPO will then imprint the winning design on its corporate greeting to spread holiday cheer.
The competition is open to primary school children (aged 5-11) and early years children (aged 2-4) across the UK, with two prizes for each age range up for grabs.
Entries will be judged by Simon Hill, Manager Director at YPO with the winning designs demonstrating a fun look and feel, as well as good use of colour and a variety of arts and crafts materials.
The design must be created on a folded A4 sheet of paper and include the child’s name, age, school/nursery and a few words on the inspiration behind the design. It should also include the teacher’s or staff member’s contact details.
The children behind the winning designs will receive an art pack for themselves and a £150 YPO voucher for their class.
To enter, teachers or nursery staff simply need to email a scan of the design or post the design created by the pupil in an envelope to YPO, addressing Rhian Binns, at marketing@ypo.co.uk or YPO Christmas Card Competition, 41 Industrial Park, Wakefield, WF2 0XE.
The competition will close at 5pm on Friday 2nd December and a winner will be announced on Friday 9th December.
Martin Armytage, Head of Education at YPO, recently said:
“Arts and crafts is a significant part of the overall learning experience, and the festive season provides us with a great opportunity to involve pupils in creating something fun and unique. Our Christmas card competition is designed to do just that, by getting children to help us spread the cheer, while having the chance to earn a memorable experience for their families and classmates. That’s why we’re encouraging children to participate and start creating some wonderful designs for us to choose from, developing their artistic skills in the process.”
Recently, YPO launched its Christmas and Celebrations 2022 range which includes around 700 products to help teachers and pupils bring the festive period to life. For more information on the latest range, visit www.ypo.co.uk/christmas
Original article link: https://www.ypo.co.uk/news-and-events/news/ypo-invites-children-to-design-official-christmas-card
