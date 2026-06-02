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YPO launches Children’s Residential Care Solution
YPO has launched a new Children’s Residential Care Solution to help local authorities commission safe, stable and nurturing homes for children and young people across England and Northern Ireland.
The new Open Framework, Tender Ref: YPO 001322, enables local authorities to secure whole homes rather than individual placements, supporting greater consistency, stronger relationships and a more stable environment for children.
By taking this approach, local authorities can respond more effectively to local need while working closely with providers to create homes that are safe, supportive and rooted in the community.
Developed in response to customer engagement and market feedback, the solution gives commissioners greater flexibility, practical tools and access to strategic partnerships that support long-term planning, collaboration and innovation.
The framework is designed to strengthen collaboration between local authorities and providers, helping to develop high-quality homes as part of a wider system of care and support.
Tender documents can be found here.
YPO will also host a Tenderers’ Webinar on 8 July, giving potential providers the opportunity to learn more about the framework and ask questions. Register for the webinar here.
Original article link: https://www.ypo.co.uk/news-and-events/news/ypo-launches-childrens-residential-solution
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