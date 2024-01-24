YPO
YPO launches new EdTech platform at BETT 2024
YPO, one of the UK’s largest public sector buying organisations, is launching a brand new edtech software platform, Learning Box, that will provide schools with access to the latest programmes to support education.
Similar to a streaming platform, YPO’s Learning Box will give schools access to a wide range of technology through a single log-in. Each equipped school will be able to customise its programmes and bundles, consolidating contracts and billing to ensure that only what is used is paid for.
Through YPO’s new platform, teachers will also be able to access live analysis progress, highlighting individual strengths of pupils and areas which may require extra support.
YPO is launching a trial of Learning Box at BETT 2024, taking place in London 24th – 26th January, with a wider rollout expected in September 2024.
Ash Cartwright, Head of Trading from YPO, said:
“We’re celebrating 50 years in education this year and throughout that time, YPO has proudly adapted to changing demands to support the sector as it has evolved.”
“Through lockdowns, at-home learning and virtual classrooms, edtech has quickly become an integral part of everyday learning. This is why we are passionate about making access to the latest programmes and technologies as straightforward and cost-effective as possible through Learning Box.”
YPO is a publicly owned procurement company, and alongside working with the education sector, provides an extensive range of products and services to all public sector organisations, ranging from councils to emergency services.
Original article link: https://www.ypo.co.uk/news-and-events/news/ypo-launches-new-edtech-platform-at-bett-2024
