YPO partners to present supply teacher framework

We're pleased to share the news of a 4-way partnership agreement between CCS, YPO, ESPO, and NEPO. This alliance marks a significant step forward for the agreement and will contribute to the continued delivery of exceptional support and procurement expertise to the education sector through the Supply Teachers and Temporary Staffing (STaTS) agreement.

Over the past 5 years, we’ve worked to improve the sector knowledge around the procurement of temporary workers in schools, and this partnership underscores our commitment to its success. By pooling our collective strengths, we hope to further the impact of the STaTS agreement and provide value to the education sector, framework users, and our suppliers.

We’re proud of our strategic alliance with CCS, ESPO and NEPO. As public sector buying organisations, we share the same vision of helping support and deliver the best service to the education sector. Recruitment is a high challenge that the sector is currently facing and by collaborating with others we’re able to meet the changing needs of the sector and bring greater flexibility through the solution.

Agnieszka Gajli MCIPS, YPO, Strategic Procurement Manager - Professional Services

With this collaboration, we're not only combining resources but also multiplying our capabilities. Together, CCS, YPO, ESPO, and NEPO are able to offer comprehensive, end to end support to Framework users.

“ESPO is proud to be part of this collaboration and with four framework providers now joining forces, there will be even more opportunity to provide our customers with more support, helping them to save money and demonstrate spend transparency”

Richard Skelton, ESPO, Procurement Service Manager

The agreement has already supported almost 3500 Customers, with combined savings of over £8.6m – we hope to help even more framework users realise these benefits by using the agreement. With the partnerships in place and resources quadrupled, we’re in a great position to make this ambition a reality.

This is an exciting partnership that will help ensure the education sector continues to benefit from high quality, qualified teaching staff at short turnaround times. This solution will help address the challenges the sector faces whilst delivering benefits across the country. I'm looking forward to working with colleagues at CCS, YPO and ESPO to deliver a solution that works for all our customers.

Joanne Leask, NEPO, Procurement Manager

The STaTS can offer the following benefits to your organisation -

background screening of workers and safeguarding which complies with Department for Education (DfE) Keeping Children Safe in Education standards

after 12 weeks in post you can transfer a temporary worker to a permanent role at no extra cost (subject to 4 weeks notice)

compliance with Public Contracts Regulations 2015

consistent pre-negotiated terms and conditions

transparency of costs: you can see how much the worker is getting paid each day and how much the agency or supplier is charging

access dedicated support from the category teams at CCS, YPO, ESPO and NEPO

A completely free to use service

“CCS is committed to supporting its customers across the public sector. We have worked with the education sector to develop an agreement focused on the needs of schools, enabling access to supply teachers and temporary staff with the right skills, qualifications and compliance checks and at transparent rates. This new and innovative partnership with ESPO, YPO and NEPO means that we can provide even better support across the country, ensuring more schools prosper from the excellent benefits the agreement offers.”

Clemmie Smith, CCS, Deputy Director, Health & Education Workforce

You can find out more about the the STaTS agreement here and read some real life examples of how the framework has supported the sector already (insert testimonial link here (https://www.crowncommercial.gov.uk/products-and-services/people/supply-teachers)

With ongoing support from colleagues in the DfE Buying for Schools team and the continued growth of the agreement, we're in a great position to build on the successes of the last 5 years.

Whether you’re an individual school, a Multi-Academy Trust, a local authority or any other educational establishment, we’re keen to talk to you about how this agreement can help.

Together, we can ensure a compliant, robust route to market for Schools and Academies.