YPO
|Printable version
YPO partners with Wakefield Trinity
We are delighted to announce that YPO has partnered with Wakefield Trinity Community Foundation, joining the new Principal Inclusion Rugby League Partner.
This partnership is part of Wakefield Trinity’s four-figure deal and will provide free taster sessions in Rugby League and Multi-Sports to Special Educational Needs and Disability (SEND) schools.
This collaboration provides support to the Foundation in distributing equipment and creating a lasting Rugby League legacy within those schools.
This reflects our mission to support inclusivity and support individuals with disabilities, through both our SEND product range and meaningful partnerships.
Our Wakefield-based organisational support will further enhance the lives of individuals with special education needs and disabilities.
YPO-branded balls and bibs will be distributed to the Foundation’s partner schools, ensuring young people have the resources to play Rugby League.
The Wakefield Trinity Community Foundation is the charitable arm of Wakefield Trinity and uses the power of rugby league to inspire and develop the local community.
Our partnership will allow the foundation to support the reach and growth of Inclusion Rugby League across the Wakefield District.
Wakefield Trinity Wildcats recently welcomed four YPO staff members to their game against Hull FC. The staff members, Simon, John, Ryan, and Ash, were invited as part of our ongoing partnership with the rugby league club as their Principal Inclusion Rugby League Partner.
A huge thank you and congratulations to everyone involved, and all YPO colleagues who make these partnerships possible! This is just one example of the positive, change-making work we do at YPO.
Simon Hill, added:
“We’re really excited about this partnership with the Wakefield Trinity Community Foundation. Partnerships with local organisations such as the Foundation are really important to YPO and it’s something that we’re putting a huge investment into over the next year.
The partnership with the Foundation works really well for ourselves, as a well-established Wakefield company for more than 50 years, alongside a commitment to encouraging sporting activity and engagement among young people.
In particular, we wanted to engage with young people who have learning disabilities, physical disabilities and SEND needs to have the access to physical education opportunities. This partnership is really aligned with the ambitions of both yourselves at YPO and the Foundation.”
Want to learn more about Wakefield Trinity Community Foundation? Visit the official website here.
Original article link: https://www.ypo.co.uk/news-and-events/news/ypo-partners-with-wakefield-trinity
|Events
Latest News from
YPO
YPO raises over £56,000 for NSPCC17/03/2026 11:05:00
In 2025, YPO raised over £56,000 for the NSPCC by donating a proportion of funds from sales of YPO-branded products, alongside several staff fundraising events and initiatives.
YPO donates to flood-damaged primary school16/03/2026 11:25:00
YPO has donated more than £20,000 worth of products to St Bridget's CE Primary School after devastating floods destroyed classrooms.
YPO reassures public sector energy customers13/03/2026 13:30:00
YPO, one of the UK’s largest public sector procurement organisations, has taken proactive steps to help protect customers from market volatility, as conflict in the Middle East impacts energy pricing.
Energy Market Update: What You Need to Know10/03/2026 16:05:00
You may have seen recent reports in the news regarding gas shortages.
YPO introduces Team Leadership Apprenticeships06/03/2026 14:05:00
YPO has launched a new Team Leadership Apprenticeship Scheme to support staff with progression and upskilling.
YPO introduces Team Leadership Apprenticeships06/02/2026 16:05:00
YPO has launched a new Team Leadership Apprenticeship Scheme to support staff with progression and upskilling.
YPO supports schools in its Loyalty Scheme28/01/2026 12:05:00
Schools gain a significant share of profits to reinvest in essential resources through YPO’s Loyalty Scheme, helping to stretch budgets.
YPO solution for RAAC removal in schools08/12/2025 09:10:00
The Education Secretary has announced a new timeline for the complete removal of Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) from all schools and colleges across England by 2029.