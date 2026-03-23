YPO partners with Wakefield Trinity

We are delighted to announce that YPO has partnered with Wakefield Trinity Community Foundation, joining the new Principal Inclusion Rugby League Partner.

This partnership is part of Wakefield Trinity’s four-figure deal and will provide free taster sessions in Rugby League and Multi-Sports to Special Educational Needs and Disability (SEND) schools.

This collaboration provides support to the Foundation in distributing equipment and creating a lasting Rugby League legacy within those schools.

This reflects our mission to support inclusivity and support individuals with disabilities, through both our SEND product range and meaningful partnerships.

Our Wakefield-based organisational support will further enhance the lives of individuals with special education needs and disabilities.

YPO-branded balls and bibs will be distributed to the Foundation’s partner schools, ensuring young people have the resources to play Rugby League.

The Wakefield Trinity Community Foundation is the charitable arm of Wakefield Trinity and uses the power of rugby league to inspire and develop the local community.

Our partnership will allow the foundation to support the reach and growth of Inclusion Rugby League across the Wakefield District.

Wakefield Trinity Wildcats recently welcomed four YPO staff members to their game against Hull FC. The staff members, Simon, John, Ryan, and Ash, were invited as part of our ongoing partnership with the rugby league club as their Principal Inclusion Rugby League Partner.

A huge thank you and congratulations to everyone involved, and all YPO colleagues who make these partnerships possible! This is just one example of the positive, change-making work we do at YPO.

Simon Hill, added:

“We’re really excited about this partnership with the Wakefield Trinity Community Foundation. Partnerships with local organisations such as the Foundation are really important to YPO and it’s something that we’re putting a huge investment into over the next year. The partnership with the Foundation works really well for ourselves, as a well-established Wakefield company for more than 50 years, alongside a commitment to encouraging sporting activity and engagement among young people. In particular, we wanted to engage with young people who have learning disabilities, physical disabilities and SEND needs to have the access to physical education opportunities. This partnership is really aligned with the ambitions of both yourselves at YPO and the Foundation.”

Want to learn more about Wakefield Trinity Community Foundation? Visit the official website here.