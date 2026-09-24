YPO pledges continued support for Reindeer Run

The Wakefield Hospice Reindeer Run is back for 2026, with schools and nurseries encouraged to sign up today to be a part of the charities biggest mass-participation fundraiser of the year, with over 13,000 children taking part last year!

YPO, one of the UK's largest public sector buying organisations, is supporting Wakefield Hospice’s Reindeer Run as headline sponsor for the second consecutive year, with the campaign asking pupils to run a sponsored mile this festive season to support local hospice care.

The Wakefield-based procurement organisation has renewed its sponsorship of the festive fundraising event, taking place across November and December 2026, after kindly supporting the campaign in 2025.

This year, Wakefield Hospice is aiming to raise £50,000 through the campaign, with sign-ups now open for schools and nurseries.

As part of the festive fun, every child is given their own set of reindeer antlers, with a Santa suit included for one lucky teacher to lead the runners on their way! Each nursery child is provided with a "make your own Rudolph hat" to wear during their run, funded by YPO.

YPO has also donated stationery products, including pens, whiteboard markers and glue sticks, which will be included in YPO-branded tote bags for each school that registers.

Adding to the festive cheer, YPO drivers will once again drop off event materials directly to schools and nurseries across Yorkshire through a special Santa's delivery service.

Each year, Wakefield Hospice hosts the Reindeer Run, providing schools and nurseries with a free, fun and accessible way to support local hospice care while getting involved in Christmas fundraising activities.

Last year, 13,000 children from across Wakefield took part in the event, raising an impressive £43,000 for the hospice.

Alex Cunniff, Community & Events Manager at Wakefield Hospice, yesterday said:

“Each year we are blown away by the incredible support of local schools and nurseries from across the Wakefield district as pupils of all ages don their reindeer antlers to help support local patients and families at Christmas. “We would like to say a big thank you to every school and nursery who has taken part in the event before, we would love your support once again this year, and if your school or nursery has not taken part before, there’s never been a better time to get involved. “We’d also like to say a big thank you to our friends at YPO for once again supporting the campaign this year. Their kind involvement helps us extend the reach of the Reindeer Run and provide free resources for participants, while bringing a little extra Christmas magic when Santa and his elves arrive with the Reindeer Run packs in their big purple YPO vans!”

Wakefield Hospice is a local registered charity that cares for local patients living with life-limiting conditions and their families from across the local district.

Andrea Smith, YPO’s Executive Director, yesterday said:

"YPO is proud to be sponsoring Wakefield Hospice's Reindeer Run once again. “We are delighted to provide support that ensures every child can take part in the fun while helping to raise vital funds for a meaningful cause that makes a real difference to local families in need."

For over 50 years, YPO has supported local and national charities through a range of fundraising, sponsorship and community initiatives.

For more information and to sign-up to the Festive Fundraising Runs supported by YPO, visit here.