YPO pledges to make students community heroes

An award-winning partnership empowering young people to become “changemakers” in their communities across the North of England is entering its second year.

The Outwood Family of Schools has announced that YPO, one of the UK’s largest public sector buying organisations, will continue its support of the Outwood “Out There” programme for the second consecutive year, stepping up as headline sponsor.

This year, the Trust is aiming to engage 20,000 students and deliver more than 5,000 community projects, with almost 1,000 students already registered since sign-ups opened in March.

Following the programme’s successful inaugural year, which culminated in an awards ceremony at Headingley Stadium in January, the Out There initiative encourages students, aged 5-18, across all 42 Outwood schools to give up their own time to design and lead volunteering projects.

Student teams design and deliver initiatives across six categories, headlined:

Build Relationships

Be a Sustainability Superstar

Boost Community Wellbeing

Build an Inclusive Community

Make Your Community Safer

Innovate

Projects range from tackling loneliness in care homes and delivering physical and mental health initiatives, to eco‑friendly projects, green space improvements and neighbourhood litter reduction.

Launched in April 2025 in response to students' desire to make positive contributions to their communities, the programme has already achieved significant recognition, scooping the Community Impact Award at the 2025 Connect Yorkshire Business Awards.

In its first year, the initiative saw thousands of hours of volunteering, as students delivered more than 100 projects, ranging from "Hearts Connected," which addressed elderly isolation, to "Team Community," which supported children with limb differences.

Julie Slater, Chief Executive Principal at Outwood Grange Academies Trust, commented:

“Volunteering does more than just improve local neighbourhoods; it transforms the young people who lead the charge. Our students want to flip the script and show society that they are caring, proactive leaders who take pride in their communities. “While participating in 'Out There,' students are gaining a competitive edge by developing real-world skills like communication, teamwork, and resilience. We are incredibly grateful to YPO; their headline sponsorship provides the vital support needed for our students to become the changemakers of tomorrow.”

As a 100% publicly owned organisation, YPO’s support extends beyond the financial. The partnership includes sponsorship of the "Out There Champions Award", which sent last year's national winners, “Helping Hands” from Wakefield’s Outwood Grange Academy, on a trip to London, complete with a visit to the O2 Arena. YPO will also provide mentoring to help students plan and deliver impactful projects.

Simon Hill, YPO’s Managing Director, added:

“YPO are proud to be this year’s Outwood ‘Out There’ Headline Sponsor. We are dedicated to supporting community action and children’s education, particularly programmes that help young people overcome barriers and make a positive difference in their communities. “Empowering young people with the skills, confidence and opportunities to shape their futures is central to YPO’s social value commitments, and this initiative strongly reflects that.”

Last year, YPO sponsored an award prize package for the winning students to attend. This year, the Wakefield-based organisation has expanded its sponsorship to support Outwood Grange Academies Trust in making this initiative bigger and better.

The community action projects will run until the end of August. For more information on the programme or to find out how to get involved, visit here.