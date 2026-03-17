YPO
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YPO raises over £56,000 for NSPCC
In 2025, YPO raised over £56,000 for the NSPCC by donating a proportion of funds from sales of YPO-branded products, alongside several staff fundraising events and initiatives.
Colleagues also took on personal fundraising challenges to support the charity, including sponsored walks, runs, and marathons.
This latest amount is in addition to more than £114,000 raised since the partnership began in 2022.
YPO is extremely proud of its successful partnership with the NSPCC, which has raised a significant total and increased awareness of the charity’s vital work.
There’s also more to come, following the extension of the Wakefield-based partnership last year for a further three years – look out for further updates.
Colleagues continue to support the cause. Caroline Brash, YPO's Principal Procurement Consultant, is running the London Marathon in April.
Other colleagues will be taking on the Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge in May to raise even more funds for the NSPCC.
Original article link: https://www.ypo.co.uk/news-and-events/news/ypo-raises-thousands-for-nspcc
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