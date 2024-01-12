YPO ranked high for excellent customer service

YPO has ranked as one of the leading organisations for customer service, according to the Institute of Customer Service (ICS) and its UK Customer Satisfaction Index (UKCSI) 2023.

This national benchmarking happens twice annually, and the latest score of 84.7 for YPO sees them ranked above the all-sector average of 76.6, matching retail giant John Lewis in a leading position.

As well as an overall score, businesses can see how they are ranking against others in specific areas. YPO has scored above the sector average for customer experience, complaint handling, customer ethos, emotional contention, ethics and customer effort.

The Wakefield-based public sector buying organisation also got a net promoter score of 54.7 – with the UK all-sector average being at 21.6.

The national measurement of customer satisfaction is an independent, objective benchmark of customer satisfaction. The UKCSI, first used in 2008, uses a consistent set of measurements when looking at 281 organisations across 13 sectors. This allows companies to know how they perform in the eyes of their customers and creates an understanding of how they have performed against competitors and themselves in previous years.

Through the collection of data and feedback, the Institute of Customer Service can spot trends and pinpoint widespread, common issues which can cause frustration for the general consumer. With this data, ICS provides general yet informed learnings which are published publicly for businesses to utilise.

Jo Marshall, Executive Director of YPO, yesterday said:

“I am incredibly proud that YPO has been ranked as one of the leading organisations for excellent customer service by UKCSI. We have put a real effort into focusing on customer experience since COVID-19 and this scoring is testament to this. “As with many other organisations, we have seen a change in customers' expectations since the pandemic, and we have had to work hard to make the necessary changes to meet these. It is so rewarding to see that our efforts have paid off, with our customers describing their experience with us as ‘efficient’, ‘reliable’, ‘easy’, ‘confident’, and ‘happy’.”

YPO is a publicly owned procurement company offering an extensive range of products and services to all public sector organisations, ranging from schools to emergency services.