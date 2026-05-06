YPO receives Feefo Gold Trusted Service Award

YPO has received Feefo’s Gold Trusted Service Award, recognising the consistently high standard of customer service it provides to schools, local authorities and other public sector organisations.

The award is based on verified customer feedback and is presented to organisations that meet Feefo’s criteria for both service quality and the volume of reviews received. It offers an independent measure of customer experience, based on what customers say in their own words.

The Gold Trusted Service Award is a testament to YPO’s dedication to its customers. It is awarded to organisations that have met Feefo’s rigorous criteria for service quality and volume, reflecting a business that doesn’t just meet expectations but consistently exceeds them.

Martin Armytage, Head of Customer Experience at YPO, yesterday commented:

“Receiving Feefo’s Gold Trusted Service Award is a real credit to our teams and the standards they deliver every day. The feedback behind this award helps us understand what’s working well and where we can keep improving, so we can continue to make procurement simpler, more compliant and better value for the customers we support.”

YPO’s partnership with Feefo also links customer feedback to climate action through Treefo, Feefo’s tree-planting initiative. Treefo gives customers a “planet-loving thank you” for taking time to leave a review.

Through the scheme, Feefo plants a minimum of 50 trees per month on YPO’s behalf, and every piece of feedback received is equivalent to planting one tree. Since the initiative began with YPO in February 2024, this equates to an estimated 1,250 trees planted so far.

Alongside the positive feedback received through Feefo, YPO also achieved a 90.2 percent customer satisfaction rate in The Institute of Customer Service’s 2025 rating.

Customer feedback plays a vital role in helping YPO improve its services, and through Treefo it also enables customers to contribute to a practical, positive environmental impact simply by sharing their experience.