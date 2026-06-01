YPO relaunches legal services for public sector

Wakefield-based YPO have recently relaunched its legal services offer. The public sector buying organisation is offering public sector organisations access to specialist legal expertise through compliant, easy-to-use frameworks with major suppliers and massive discounts.

YPO’s framework offering covers employment law, housing and poverty, governance and constitutional law, and data protection and information governance.

In the ever-changing, fast-paced public sector, which faces legislative changes, increased scrutiny, and greater pressure on in-house teams, YPO’s offering is invaluable to public sector organisations navigating the complex legal services landscape.

It offers an easier, faster, and better-value route to market through fully compliant frameworks and vetted specialist legal suppliers. In turn, this means a faster turnaround, reducing time and resource pressures on internal teams.

This is a service for people, by people. YPO offers both dedicated legal and framework experts who are always available to provide person-to-person support and guidance. Whether this be explaining a framework, advising on which framework works best for you, or answering general queries.

To find out more about YPO’s legal services offering, please visit the landing page here.