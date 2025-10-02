YPO
YPO shortlisted for excellence award
YPO has been shortlisted for a top award at the Supply Chain Excellence Awards 2025.
As one of the UK’s largest public buying organisations, our Yorkshire-based organisation is in the running for the Public Sector Supply Chain Excellence Award at the annual awards ceremony, celebrating excellence across the sector.
Now in its 29th year, the Supply Chain Excellence Awards stand alone as the standard for best practice in supply chain management across Europe, including operations, individuals, manufacturing, customer service and much more.
The Public Sector Supply Chain Excellence Award category, recognises techniques, projects or processes, in areas where supply chains have improved public services.
YPO’s inclusion on the shortlist demonstrates our status as an industry leader among the public sector supply chain, highlighting our innovation, efficiency and performance-driven work practices.
It also reflects the hard work of the YPO team, who are successfully driving innovation, improving practice and cutting costs for the public sector.
The winners will be announced on 6 November at the award ceremony at The Great Room, Grosvenor House, London, where finalists will come together to celebrate achievements and share best practice.
YPO is shortlisted alongside the Barts Health NHS Trust, British Antarctic Survey and University of East Anglia.
