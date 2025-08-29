YPO shortlisted for Yorkshire Excellence awards

YPO has been shortlisted as finalists in the Workplace Wellbeing category at the 2025 Yorkshire Excellence in HR Awards!

This recognition follows our recent win as Public Sector Employer of the Year at the InsideOut Awards in June, and is a testament to the organisations continued dedication to creating a workplace where everyone feels supported, valued and able to thrive.

As part of our accreditation at the InsideOut Awards, we were nominated for the workplace wellbeing award at the 2025 Yorkshire Excellence in HR Awards.

The workplace wellbeing awards celebrate excellence in Human Resources, bringing together the region’s brightest minds and most innovative HR professionals to showcase their outstanding contributions to the field.

From YPO signing the Mindful Employer Charter to delivering safeTALK suicide prevention sessions and building a strong network of mental health first aiders, the provisions put in place are making a real difference to colleagues across our organisation. It supports physical and mental well-being and enables a culture of care and inclusion.

Joanne Grigg, Head of HR and People Services shares that:

“YPO rightly prioritises staff wellbeing in recognition of having a happy and healthy workforce, as balancing home and work life can be challenging. The programme of initiatives that have been developed has been well received, and we are proud of what has been achieved and its impact on people's work and home life. We want wellbeing to be part of our DNA at YPO, and thanks to the team for all their hard work, it has led to being chosen as a finalist, where we have been recognised amongst our peers across West Yorkshire."

Judith Clark, Talent Development Manager said:

“This nomination is a proud moment for us - it reflects how far we’ve come in building a culture where wellbeing is part of everyday life. But we’re not stopping here. We’re committed to continuing this journey and finding new ways to support our people.”

The award ceremony is taking place on 23rd October 2025 at the Royal Armouries, Leeds where human resources is celebrated, acknowledged and honoured. Wish us luck!