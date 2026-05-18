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YPO showcases expertise at 2026 SAASHOW
YPO generated 50% of leads at the Schools and Academies Show (SAAS) on 7 May, highlighting its extensive brand range and how schools and academies can collectively save £12 million by switching from branded stationery to its own-brand alternatives.
Exhibiting at the event in London, YPO demonstrated its product range and sector expertise, sharing practical insights with school leaders, academies and trusts on managing rising costs through smarter procurement choices.
With over 20,000 products, the Wakefield-based organisation showcased solutions from Early Years through to Secondary education, including new furniture ranges, everyday education essentials and its extensive Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) offering.
The Schools and Academies Show provides a key platform for education leaders to connect with trusted suppliers, access practical guidance and explore innovation, enabling more efficient and streamlined procurement processes.
YPO has been supplying the education sector for more than 50 years, supporting schools with essential products – from stationery and IT equipment to sports supplies and furniture – as well as a wide range of services, including school library design, energy, construction and access to 100 frameworks.
As a returning exhibitor, YPO continues to attend SAAS as a trusted, 100% publicly owned organisation committed to delivering high-quality, cost-effective solutions without compromising on performance.
Philippe Galland, YPO’s Brand Manager, said, “SAAS is more than just an event in our calendar; it provides an important opportunity to demonstrate the value of YPO’s extensive range to school leaders.
“It was great to connect with engaged attendees and show that, to YPO, it’s about more than just a glue stick or a refillable whiteboard marker – it’s about supporting pupils’ learning at every step of their journey, including those with additional SEND requirements.”
The next Schools and Academies Show will take place in Birmingham on 18 to 19 November 2026, where YPO will again showcase its product range and provide solutions to help schools reduce costs, improve outcomes and drive efficiencies.
Original article link: https://www.ypo.co.uk/news-and-events/news/ypo-showcases-expertise-at-2026-saashow
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