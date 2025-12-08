The Education Secretary has announced a new timeline for the complete removal of Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) from all schools and colleges across England by 2029.

The Government is setting out plans to remove the dangerous concrete and ensure every child in England learns in a classroom free from RAAC.

Currently, 237 schools and colleges have been confirmed as containing RAAC, out of more than 22,000 schools across England.

New timelines outline that 123 schools with RAAC will be rebuilt through the School Rebuilding Programme, and 108 schools and colleges are to receive government grants for removal. More than 42,000 pupils are already learning in RAAC-free classrooms.

With over 50 years of experience supporting the public sector, YPO is committed to helping all schools and colleges to become RAAC-free.

The Wakefield-based organisation will assist schools and colleges at no cost to ensure a safer learning environment and enable every child to learn in a classroom free from RAAC.

RAAC is a lightweight material primarily used for flat roofing that is easier to install than concrete. Any rebar supporting the dangerous concrete can also corrode, deteriorate and weaken.

RAAC is prone to structural breakdown when exposed to moisture, becoming a significant safety risk.

In 2023, school buildings containing RAAC were forced to close after a beam collapsed at one site.

The timeline set by the Education Secretary is part of the government's plans for national renewal, aimed at breaking down barriers to opportunity by removing RAAC for good.

Last month, the Department of Education updated its progress on RAAC removal following guidance that was last raised in 2021 and 2022.

The government has confirmed that RAAC has been permanently removed from 62 schools and colleges and is more than half underway for those schools funded by the School Rebuilding Programme.

From building services, internal fit-out maintenance and temporary modular buildings, YPO is committed to assisting in RAAC removal.

Michelle Walker, Head of Procurement Service and Supply Solutions, said: “At YPO, we are dedicated to supporting schools and colleges in the removal of RAAC. Our professional team can assist throughout the entire process, helping to create a structurally safe environment, where every child can learn in confidence.”

