YPO Supports Candlelighters Schools Competition

YPO, the Wakefield-based public sector organisation, is continuing its support for children’s cancer charity Candlelighters by donating the £1,500 prize for the winning school in this year’s Pink It Up schools’ competition.

Pink It Up is Candlelighters’ annual fundraising and awareness campaign, which takes place every year in the first week of June and encourages schools, nurseries, businesses, and communities across Yorkshire to raise vital funds for children with cancer and their families.

As part of the schools’ campaign, any primary school, secondary school, or nursery taking part in Pink It Up and raising £250 or more was entered into a prize draw to win £1,500 for their school, with the prize donated by YPO.

The winning school was St Joseph’s Catholic Primary Academy in Dewsbury.

Adrian Field, Head of Logistics at YPO, who has a personal connection to the charity after his family experienced first-hand the support Candlelighters provides during childhood cancer treatment, presented the cheque to the school, helping to recognise the pupils’ fundraising efforts and celebrate their contribution to the campaign.

This marks another year of YPO’s involvement with Candlelighters, a charity that provides emotional, practical, and financial support to children with cancer and their families across Yorkshire.

Candlelighters is also celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Adrian commented:

“Presenting the cheque on behalf of YPO to St Joseph’s School for Candlelighters’ Pink It Up campaign was a real privilege. YPO is proud to sponsor and stand behind such an incredible charity, and it meant a great deal to represent YPO today. “This support is also deeply personal for me, as my family saw first-hand the extraordinary difference Candlelighters makes when my son was going through cancer treatment. “Their impact stays with us, and I’m proud that YPO continues to champion the vital work they do for children and families across our region.”

Rebecca Myers, Senior Regional Fundraiser at Candlelighters, added:

“We are incredibly grateful to YPO for continuing to support Pink It Up and for donating the £1,500 prize for this year’s winning school. “The enthusiasm and generosity shown by schools across Yorkshire help us raise vital funds and awareness, which ensures we can continue to be there for children and families affected by childhood cancer when they need us most. “YPO’s support has been invaluable.”

Funds raised through Pink It Up help Candlelighters continue its work supporting children and families affected by childhood cancer, including through wellbeing services, family support, and financial support.

YPO is proud to continue supporting Candlelighters and to play a part in recognising the efforts of schools helping to raise awareness and vital funds for children and families affected by childhood cancer across Yorkshire.

For more information about YPO, please visit www.ypo.co.uk or email contactus@ypo.co.uk.