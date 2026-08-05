YPO Supports Goodysphere's Sensory Experiences

YPO has donated specialist sensory products to Goodysphere, a Sheffield-based SEND sensory bus, supporting its work creating calm, accessible and inclusive experiences for children, young people and families.

The donation includes a Weighted Leaf Lap Pad, Tickit Sensory Reflective Sound Buttons and a Fluorescent Mirror Chimeabout, helping to support sensory exploration, self-regulation and engagement for bus users.

Goodysphere offers a fully immersive sensory experience that can travel to homes, schools, parties, community venues and events. The bus provides a calm regulation space for people with SEND who may find busy or unfamiliar environments overwhelming. It has already worked with organisations including Wakefield Trinity, Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council and Magna to help make community experiences more accessible.

Launched in October 2025, Goodysphere was inspired by founder Caleb's sister, Anya, who sadly died. The organisation provides the kind of inclusive sensory experiences Anya would have loved and benefited from, ensuring that children and young people with additional needs have the same opportunities to take part, connect and make lasting memories.

Matthew Hancock, Assistant Buyer – Sports & SEN at YPO, ycommented:

“We’re pleased to support Goodysphere with a donation of specialist sensory products that can help create calm, engaging and inclusive experiences for people with SEND. “At YPO, we work closely with organisations that rely on high-quality SEND resources, so it truly is fantastic to see these products being used in such a meaningful community setting.”

Tabitha Goodison, Co-Founder at Goodysphere, added:

“We're incredibly grateful to YPO for believing in what we're building and for supporting our mission to create accessible experiences for everyone. “These sensory resources will help us continue providing a welcoming and engaging environment for the thousands of people who visit Goodysphere each year.”

YPO supplies products and services to schools, public sector organisations and communities across the UK, including a wide range of SEND and sensory resources designed to support inclusion, learning and wellbeing.

This donation reflects a shared commitment from YPO and Goodysphere to creating inclusive spaces where children, young people and families can feel supported, welcomed and able to take part fully in community life.