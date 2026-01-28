YPO supports schools in its Loyalty Scheme

Schools gain a significant share of profits to reinvest in essential resources through YPO’s Loyalty Scheme, helping to stretch budgets.

This year, YPO rewarded schools with a share of nearly £300,000 through its Loyalty Scheme, giving public sector customers money back based on their spend with YPO.

In 2025, three top academies received the highest loyalty returns. Outwood Grange Academies Trust in Wakefield received £4,999 to spend on resources, one of 8,070 other YPO customers in the UK to receive a share of the profits.

The two other academies with higher loyalty returned were Delta Academies Trust, which received £2,546 and United Learning Trust, which received £2,345.

YPO is 100% publicly owned, allowing the organisation to share its profits with public-sector customers based on their annual spend on resources.

Schools use their vouchers each year in ways that best suit their needs.

This year, academies plan to reinvest money returned on key resources such as paper and pens, with tighter budgets and rising costs in education and the public sector.

Schools and the public sector organisations have previously used their loyalty rewards on everything from classroom equipment, books, furniture, wellbeing items and creative tools.

The Loyalty Scheme has been running since 2011 and has returned £19.2 million to schools and public sector organisations, helping them maximise their budgets and spend where it matters most.

YPO’s scheme provides a meaningful boost for schools, helping them stretch budgets further and enabling teachers and staff to invest more support into pupils’ learning and wellbeing.

Giving back to the public sector and valued customers is at the heart of the Wakefield-based organisation’s mission.

Martin Armytage, Head of Education Business, recently said:

“With budgets getting tighter, our Loyalty Scheme allows us to share our annual profits while saying thank you to the people who support so many others. “YPO is proud to offer this annual bonus to schools to benefit their pupils and improve teachers’ lives.”

The scheme is quick and easy to enrol and provides year-long benefits. For more information on YPO’s Loyalty Scheme, visit our website page here.