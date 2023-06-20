YPO
YPO visits NSPCC and Childline hub
YPO is proud to be part of a three-year partnership with the NSPCC, the UK’s leading child protection charity.
We are raising essential funds to ensure we can help the charity be there for future generations of children across the UK, and to help schools, communities and our own employees play their part in child safety.
As part of the partnership, members of the YPO team were invited to the NSPCC’s regional hub in Leeds, which coordinates all their campaigns, services, fundraising and school visits across Yorkshire the North East and the Humber.
Together, we learned about how the NSPCC is helping mums-to-be who are at risk of anxiety and depression. How they are helping primary school children across the region to understand different forms of abuse and how to seek help when they need it, and how the Listen Up Speak Up campaign is giving adults from all walks of life the knowledge and confidence to be able to spot the signs of abuse and neglect and how to ensure those at risk can get the help they need as soon as possible.
The hub is also home to a dedicated team of Childline staff and volunteers who are there to offer support to children and young people from across the country whenever they need it. Our team was fascinated by the experiences of the two volunteers who took time to speak to us about life at Childline, and we left with a greater understanding of the challenges faced by young people and how the charity can help them through their darkest hours.
Everyone at YPO is hugely grateful for the invite, and especially to all the practitioners, staff and volunteers who showed us around the hub. It was a truly humbling experience.
To find out more about the NSPCC’s services including Childline, visit www.nspcc.org.uk where you can also find useful resources on helping to keep children safer online and in day-to-day life.
