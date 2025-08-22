Welsh Government
Yr Orsaf shows lasting impact of community facilities funding
A building in Penygroes that stood empty for years has been transformed into a thriving community hub, now serving as a vital resource for people across Dyffryn Nantlle.
Thanks to over £155,000 from the Welsh Government’s Community Facilities Programme, along with funding raised locally and from other sources, the ambition of local volunteers has been realised, creating a space that brings people together and improves everyday life.
Siop Griffiths, one of the village’s longest-standing businesses, closed in 2010 after nearly a century of service. Left empty for several years, the building deteriorated and faced an uncertain future. In response, local volunteers launched a fundraising campaign, and purchased the building in 2016, and expanded the site in 2019.
Yr Orsaf is a multi-purpose facility that includes a café, offices and accommodation. It now offers a wide range of services, such as community transport using electric vehicles, activities for older people, monthly repair cafés, digital workshops for young people, and food and wellbeing projects including a community pantry. Delivered by staff and volunteers, these services support residents of all ages, reduce isolation and improve daily life.
Ben Gregory, a member of staff at Yr Orsaf, said:
We are very grateful for the support from the Welsh Government. Activities in the building range from a coding club to providing a temporary home for our Food Pantry, from music sessions for young people to our successful film club, which was nominated once again this year for an Into Film award. The building has enabled us to offer children and young people valuable experiences, and opportunities that continue to grow.
The Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Jane Hutt, who visited the centre earlier this year, said:
What strikes me most about Yr Orsaf is how it truly belongs to this community. The passion and dedication I witnessed shows exactly why we believe in supporting grassroots facilities like this. When we invest in places like Yr Orsaf, we're investing in the heart of Welsh communities.
Since 2015, the Welsh Government’s Community Facilities Programme has supported almost 500 projects across Wales, helping communities unlock the potential of local spaces through over £70 million of investment.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/yr-orsaf-shows-lasting-impact-community-facilities-funding
