Ystadau Cymru Awards 2025

Our annual Ystadau Cymru Awards are a celebration of successful collaborative asset management across the Welsh public sector and we are now welcoming entries for the 2025 Awards.

All you need to do is share your examples of successful collaborative projects that have taken place across the Welsh public sector estate, no matter how big or small.

Please see the general eligibility criteria below:

  • The applicant organisation must be from the public sector within Wales and the project delivered in Wales.
  • Projects must have been delivered in collaboration with at least one other public sector, private or third sector partner.
  • Projects must have been delivered between April 2023 and 8 September 2025.

Submit your application by 5pm on 8 September 2025.

