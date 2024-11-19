techUK
|Printable version
Zaizi & Envitia White Paper: Realising the benefits of Gov.UK One Login
techUK members Zaizi and Envitia explore the challenges and benefits facing One Login.
In this guest insight from Zaizi and Envitia, they will outline how they think challenges in implementing One Login could be overcome.
ID verification is becoming an important element when accessing government services securely.
That's why the government is urging all public-facing services that require identification to use its universal login system GOV.UK One Login. It's a consistent way for users to prove their identity to various government services.
The number of services adopting One Login has jumped this year — around 40+ departmental services now — in line with the government's goal of having over 100 public services use the service by 2025.
Part of the broader "Transforming for a Digital Future: 2022 to 2025 Roadmap for Digital and Data" strategy, the purpose of encouraging departments to move to One Login is to enhance user experience, bolster security, and reduce administrative overhead and duplication of similar services across government agencies (it replaces a patchwork of other government ID-verifying systems, such as Government Gateway and Verify.)
The promised benefits of implementing One Login are clear. But realising those benefits requires navigating some complex challenges.
Our recent white paper explores some of those challenges and the strategies departments can take to overcome them.
Challenges of implementing Gov.UK One Login
Depending on whether One Login is adopted on a new service or retrofitted onto an existing one, there are various challenges government departments face.
These include integration delays, lack of expertise to incorporate the system, and the long-standing problem around standardised governance.
Other factors to consider are integration and interoperability issues that require additional work for One Login to function smoothly with existing infrastructures, especially legacy systems.
Meanwhile, incorporating One Login brings extra security factors to consider and manage — consolidating identities exposes more services to potential breaches.
Our white paper highlights several of these challenges that any large-scale digital identity project must address.
How do you mitigate the challenges?
Though some of these hurdles can make One Login implementation seem daunting, they are also an opportunity to modernise systems.
Our white paper suggests taking a phased approach to integration and piloting on a smaller scale before full deployment. At the same time, a focus on building reusable patterns makes future integrations across other services easier.
A “secure by design” approach helps implement robust security measures, such as multi-factor authentication, strong encryption and continuous monitoring for vulnerabilities.
The white paper gives organisations implementing One Login a quick 10-step process to navigate these challenges.
The One Login project is expected to cost £305 million but projected to deliver £1.75 billion in benefits. This significant return on investment highlights the potential efficiency and cost savings associated with the system.
Download our full white paper to dive deeper into the strategies, challenges, and potential solutions.
Authors
Zaizi designs, builds, and sustains user-centred and secure digital services for government organisations.
Envitia empowers organisations to harness the full potential of data.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/zaizi-envitia-white-paper-realising-the-benefits-of-gov-uk-one-login.html
Latest News from
techUK
Launching the Responsible Quantum Industry Forum’s principles19/11/2024 16:25:00
Quantum technologies, including computing, communications, and sensing, have the potential for transformative impacts.
The Chancellor's Mansion House Speech: what was in it for tech?18/11/2024 16:25:00
The Chancellor recently (15 November 2024) delivered her first Mansion House speech.
What’s confirmed for the regulation of Critical Third Party Services in the Financial Services Sector?18/11/2024 10:05:00
The Bank of England (BoE), Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) stand as the collective regulators to oversee the activities of critical third parties, and they issued a policy statement 12 November 2024 confirming the rules set to strengthen their use and that of other technologies within Financial Services.
What to expect from techUK’s Growth Council15/11/2024 11:10:00
Following a competitive set of elections, I am delighted to announce that techUK’s Growth Council has now elected a new Chair and Vice-Chair.
UK Police Industry Charter – have you signed up?13/11/2024 15:25:00
Back in March 2024, techUK attended the Home Office Security and Policing event where we saw Police leaders reaffirm their commitment to modernising the service and improving outcomes for victims through the launch of a Police Industry Charter.
techUK Paper - Ethics in Action: From White Paper to Workplace13/11/2024 09:25:00
techUK is excited to release its new paper demonstrating how the ethical principles that underpin the AI White Paper are being operationalised within the industry through AI Assurance Techniques and Standards, often referred to as tools for trustworthy AI.
Ofcom is taking steps to unlock connectivity in major cities12/11/2024 09:25:00
As the UK prepares for a future powered by 5G, Ofcom is taking steps to unlock critical mmWave spectrum in major cities, paving the way for high-speed, high-density connectivity.
Arm's Peter Stephens to become the new Chair of the UK-India Tech Forum11/11/2024 16:15:00
techUK recently announced Peter Stephens, director of Government Partnership at Arm as the new Chair of the UK-India Tech Forum.