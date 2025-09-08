Zapad 2025: What the Russia–Belarus military exercise will reveal about Lukashenka’s intentions

EXPERT COMMENT

With Russia focused on its war in Ukraine, Aliaksandr Lukashenka is downplaying the drills to show that Belarus wants to ease tensions with the West – reflecting a genuine fear of escalation.

The Russia–Belarus Zapad 2025 military exercise is currently underway. The ‘hot phase’ is scheduled for 12–16 September but the drills have already begun, with some members of the Russian contingent arriving in Belarus a month ago.

Zapad (or ‘West’ in Russian) exercises occur every two years, with Belarus and Russia alternating as primary hosts. Beyond their military value, these drills are also used by Russia to intimidate the West – which they do. Exercises held in Belarus draw particular attention due to their proximity to NATO borders and the opportunity they provide to observe security priorities in both Minsk and Moscow.

