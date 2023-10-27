ZEBRA 2 Launch

On the 8 September 2023, the Department for Transport (DfT), United Kingdom, formally launched the 2nd phase of the Zero Emission Bus Regional Areas scheme (ZEBRA 2), committing £129M to support the introduction of zero emission buses in the financial years of 2023/24 and 2024/25.

Highlights of the scheme Single-stage funding competition to award funding over both financial years: 2023/24 has £89m, and 2024/25 has £40m. £25 million will be initially reserved for proposals to introduce ZEBs in rural areas.

The funding amount will use the same funding formula as previous schemes; DfT will contribute up to 75% of the cost difference between a zero-emissions bus and a standard conventional diesel bus equivalent to the same total passenger capacity. For infrastructure, DfT will contribute up to 75% of the total capital expenditure incurred as a result of its purchase and installation. Only buses and minibuses used on local bus services will be eligible. All buses and batteries must have a 5-year warranty or more and certification as defined by Zemo Partnership terms. Notable exclusions: must be new buses i.e., retrofits will not be accepted.

Timetable:

08 September 2023: Scheme launch

20 October 2023: LTA deadline to notify DfT of intention to apply

15 December 2023: LTA deadline to submit application

15 to 22 January 2024: LTA proposals Q&A

March 2024: Funding for 2023/24 financial year awarded to successful LTAs

31 January 2025: Orders placed for zero emission buses

March 2025: Funding for 2024/25 financial year awarded to successful LTAs

Apply for zero emission bus funding (ZEBRA 2) guidance

LA & LTAs can use the YPO 1066 Alternative Fuelled Vehicles DPS (dynamic purchasing system) to procure alternative fuelled vehicles. This offering consists of 15 lots, covering everything from electric & hydrogen buses to electric refuse vehicles, electric ambulances to e-scooters, e-bikes, and car clubs. As this solution is a DPS, this allows public sector organisations to acquire the latest vehicle technology as it comes to market. Greater procurement flexibility also enables organisations to purchase from local suppliers where possible. This DPS is available nationwide to help support public sector organisations reach their sustainability and net zero goals.

Contact fleet@ypo.co.uk for further information.