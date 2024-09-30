Chatham House
Zelenskyy makes one final attempt to change Biden’s strategy on Ukraine
EXPERT COMMENT
The debate about Ukraine’s use of US long-range missiles illustrates the broader strategic divide between Washington and Kyiv. Despite his efforts, Zelenskyy’s US visit did not help narrow this gap.
Yesterday’s meeting between presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Joe Biden was likely their last. Beyond thanking Biden for a surge in military assistance and leading a free democratic world in support of Ukraine, Zelenskyy had one last go at achieving something bigger.
Kyiv wants Washington to align with its strategic objectives and defeat Putin in Ukraine. Zelenskyy’s ‘victory plan’ is, of course, a war plan that calls for military and financial support, increased sanction pressure on Russia and a new post-war security arrangement. Zelenskyy believes that NATO extending an invitation to Ukraine now is the only step that can reassure Ukrainians about their future security, enable rebuilding – and signal to Putin that it he cannot win.
