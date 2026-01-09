Chatham House
Zelenskyy’s reshuffle aims to neutralize political rivals, restore trust – and account for Trump’s unpredictability
EXPERT COMMENT
The shake-up was essential after corruption scandals. But the new appointments also aim to strengthen Ukraine amid aggressive US foreign policy and an intense Russian assault.
On 2 January Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed General Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the country’s military intelligence agency, as his new chief of staff.
Budanov replaced Andriy Yermak, who resigned back in November 2025 following an anti-corruption investigation in Ukraine’s energy sector. This was a damaging scandal, coming amid increased Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy grid. An investigation uncovered a kickback scheme involving high-level government officials and close associates of the president.
Zelenskyy has also nominated Mykhailo Fedorov, head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation since 2019, as the new defence minister. During a press conference, Zelenskyy announced that these personnel changes reflected a ‘two-track strategy’ focused on strengthening Ukraine in peace negotiations whilst prioritizing technological scaling should the war with Russia continue.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2026/01/zelenskyys-reshuffle-aims-neutralize-political-rivals-restore-trust-and-account-trumps
