Chatham House
|Printable version
Zelenskyy’s right-hand man has gone. Here’s what should happen next
EXPERT COMMENT
Andriy Yermak resigned amid a corruption scandal. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy must now re-balance power and strengthen democracy by empowering the government, parliament and local authorities.
Ukraine’s second most powerful man resigned on 28 November, just as the country found itself fighting for its life on two fronts – militarily and diplomatically.
Andriy Yermak had served as the head of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s presidential office for well over five years, long before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. All that time he was both a solution and a problem for Zelenskyy.
It was Yermak who assumed a key role in the administration of a war-battered country in 2022, and shaped an international alliance in support of Ukraine. Early in the war, it was Yermak who encouraged Zelenskyy to assume global leadership in the fight against an axis of revisionist autocracies.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2025/12/zelenskyys-right-hand-man-has-gone-heres-what-should-happen-next
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
The UK’s new critical minerals strategy is an ambitious step forward. Now it needs a champion01/12/2025 15:25:00
The government’s ambitions are welcome, but require dedicated leadership and international support in order to succeed.
De-escalation is needed to prevent Ethiopia and Eritrea from going to war01/12/2025 12:20:00
Preventive diplomacy is vital to stop another devastating war in the Horn of Africa amid rising tensions over Tigray and Ethiopia’s pursuit of Red Sea access.
China’s ‘smart authoritarianism’ has upended ideas about autocracies’ limitations. The West must cooperate to respond28/11/2025 15:25:00
Beijing has consistently defied expectations to overcome the ‘King’s dilemma’ – maintaining control while fostering innovation. It presents a historic challenge.
Trump’s 28 point ‘peace plan’ marks Europe’s last chance to stand up for Ukraine25/11/2025 15:25:00
European national leaders have been too slow and cautious in their support for Kyiv. Can they rise to meet this defining moment?
Trump pressures Ukraine to accept peace deal: Early analysis from Chatham House experts25/11/2025 09:20:00
Chatham House analysts give their initial analysis after Zelenskyy was pressured by Trump to accept a White House plan to end the war with Russia.
The UK and Germany should combine their strengths to address weaknesses in European defence21/11/2025 16:10:00
UK defence has big ideas but is underfunded. Germany’s spending is rapid and extensive – but its approach looks dated. The countries should combine their efforts, says an author of the UK’s 2025 defence review.
The crown prince’s meeting with Trump has an ambitious agenda. But he will not normalize relations with Israel19/11/2025 09:20:00
The visit may well result in deals on defence, tech and trade. But Saudi Arabia wants clear momentum towards Palestinian statehood before progressing normalization.
Russia and the US put nuclear testing back on the table. Is time running out for arms control?13/11/2025 09:20:00
Escalating tensions between the world’s two largest nuclear powers come only months before the last remaining US–Russia nuclear arms control treaty expires.