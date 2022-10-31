EU News
Zero emission vehicles: first ‘Fit for 55' deal will end the sale of new CO2 emitting cars in Europe by 2035
The European Commission welcomes the agreement reached recently (27 October 2022) by the European Parliament and Council ensuring all new cars and vans registered in Europe will be zero-emission by 2035. As an intermediary step towards zero emissions, the new CO2 standards will also require average emissions of new cars to come down by 55% by 2030, and new vans by 50% by 2030. This agreement marks the first step in the adoption of the ‘Fit for 55' legislative proposals tabled by the Commission in July 2021, and demonstrates ahead of COP27 the EU's domestic implementation of its international climate commitments.
Executive Vice-President for the European Green Deal, Frans Timmermans, recently said:
“The agreement sends a strong signal to industry and consumers: Europe is embracing the shift to zero-emission mobility. European carmakers are already proving they are ready to step up to the plate, with increasing and increasingly affordable electric cars coming to the market. The speed at which this change has happened over the past few years is remarkable. It is no wonder that this file is the first one in the entire Fit for 55 package where Member States and the European Parliament have come to a final deal.”
This clear signal to manufacturers and citizens will accelerate the production and sale of low- and zero-emission vehicles and put road transport on a firm path to climate neutrality by 2050. This new legislation will make the EU's transport system more sustainable, provide cleaner air for Europeans and marks an important step in delivering the European Green Deal. It clearly shows the commitment of the EU to reach its climate goals and shows that Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine is not slowing our clean energy transition but rather accelerating our work and making us progress faster to become the world's first climate neutral continent by 2050.
Council approves 2021 climate finance figure31/10/2022 16:25:00
In 2021, the European Union and its 27 member states committed €23.04 billion1 in climate finance from public sources to support developing countries to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to the impacts of climate change.
Warsaw: MEPs to look into sexual and reproductive health and rights31/10/2022 15:25:00
A delegation of the Women’s Rights and Gender Equality Committee will hold meetings 2-4 November on women’s rights and sexual and reproductive health and rights.
The Atlantic, Kattegat and Skagerrak: Commission proposes 2023 fishing opportunities with catch limits' increases for largest stocks31/10/2022 13:25:00
The Commission recently (28 October 2022) published its proposal for catch limits for fish stocks in the EU waters of the Atlantic Ocean, Kattegat and Skagerrak for 2023, including for deep-sea stock for 2023 and 2024.
Commissioner Gentiloni's speech at the EU Sustainable Investment Summit31/10/2022 12:38:00
Commissioner Gentiloni's recently (28 October 2022) gave a speech at the EU Sustainable Investment Summit.
State aid: Commission further consults Member States on prolongation and adjustment of Temporary Crisis Framework31/10/2022 11:33:00
The European Commission is further consulting Member States on a prolongation and adjustment of the State aid Temporary Crisis Framework to support the economy in the context of Russia's war against Ukraine, adopted by the Commission on 23 March 2022 and first amended on 20 July 2022. This follows a first consultation of Member States launched on 5 October 2022.
Keynote speech by Commissioner McGuinness at EU Sustainable Investment Summit 2022 ‘Be bold, take initiatives: financing the transition and accelerating innovation'31/10/2022 10:38:00
Keynote speech given recently (28 October 2022) by Commissioner McGuinness at EU Sustainable Investment Summit 2022 ‘Be bold, take initiatives: financing the transition and accelerating innovation'.
Make crucial traffic data available digitally, Transport Committee says28/10/2022 14:33:00
Data on speed limits, roadworks or accidents should be available in digital format, to ensure road users are safer and better informed.
Payments: Commission proposes to accelerate the rollout of instant payments in euro28/10/2022 13:25:00
The Commission recently (26 October 2022) adopted a legislative proposal to make instant payments in euro, available to all citizens and businesses holding a bank account in the EU and in EEA countries.
Statement by President von der Leyen on the occasion of her official visit to North Macedonia28/10/2022 12:38:00
Statement given recently (26 October 2022) by President von der Leyen on the occasion of her official visit to North Macedonia.