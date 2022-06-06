EU News
|Printable version
Zero Pollution: Large number of Europe's bathing waters meet highest quality standards
The annual Bathing Water report published recently (03 June 2022) shows that in 2021 almost 85% of Europe's bathing water sites met the European Union's most stringent ‘excellent' water quality standards. The assessment gives a good indication of where swimmers can find the best quality bathing sites across Europe this summer. The assessment, put together by the European Environment Agency (EEA) in cooperation with the European Commission, is based on the monitoring of 21 859 bathing sites across Europe. These cover the EU Member States, Albania and Switzerland throughout 2021.
Virginijus Sinkevičius, Commissioner for the Environment, Oceans and Fisheries recently said:
“This report comes as welcome news for those of us booking well-deserved summer holidays at Europe's beautiful bathing sites. Whether our destination is a Greek beach, a Hungarian Lake or a French river, we can be sure that the vast majority of bathing waters are of excellent quality. This is good for the environment, for our health, and for Europe's tourist industry as it recovers from the pandemic. We are committed to maintaining these standards and improve further on the way to our zero pollution objective.”
Hans Bruyninckx, EEA Executive Director, recently said:
“This year's results is proof that over 40 years of EU action to improve the bathing water quality across Europe has benefited our health as well as the environment. The EU's Zero Pollution Action Plan and revision of the EU's Bathing Water Directive will further solidify our commitment to prevent and reduce pollution for decades to come.”
Main findings of the report
The report shows that the quality of coastal sites, which makes up two thirds of total bathing sites, is generally better than that of inland sites. In 2021, 88%, of the EU coastal bathing sites were classified as being of excellent quality compared to 78.2% of inland sites. Since the adoption of the Bathing Water Directive in 2006, the share of ‘excellent' sites has grown, and has stabilised in recent years at around 88% for coastal and 78% for inland sites.
The report finds that, in 2021, the minimum water quality standards were met at 95.2% of sites. In Austria, Malta, Croatia, Greece, Cyprus, Denmark and Germany, 90% or more of bathing waters meet the ‘excellent' quality standard.
The share of poor quality sites has dropped since 2013. In 2021, poor bathing waters constituted 1.5% of all sites in the EU, compared to 2% in 2013. Poor quality is often the result of short-term pollution. The report stresses that better assessments of the sources of pollution and implementing integrated water management measures can help improve water quality.
Alongside this year's Bathing Water Report, the EEA has also released an updated interactive map showing the performance of each bathing site. Updated country reports are also available, as well as more information on the implementation of the directive in countries.
Click here for the full press release
