NHS Wales
|Printable version
1 in 4 drug-related deaths involve cocaine
Latest figures from Public Health Wales show that cocaine was involved in 65 deaths in 2023, accounting for a quarter of all drug misuse fatalities and ranking as the third most common substance, following opioids and benzodiazepines.
Services like Dan 24/7 are vital in offering advice and support for queries about drugs or alcohol. Advisors are available 24 hours a day 365 days a year to answer questions and offer advice by calling 0808 808 2234 or texting DAN to 81066.
In 2023, 377 drug poisoning deaths were recorded in Wales – a significant rise from 318 in 2022. Of these, 253 were classified as drug misuse deaths, compared to 205 the previous year. Opioids remain the leading cause, contributing to 167 deaths (66 per cent).
Medication programmes like Take-home Naloxone (THN) have been hugely effective in treating opioid overdose. Latest figures from Public Health Wales show that only 1.3 per cent of nearly 4,000 opioid overdose events since July 2013 resulted in deaths where THN was used.
Following training, THN kits are issued to people at risk of opioid overdose and are also available to their friends and family. Administration of Naloxone provides time for emergency services to arrive and give further treatment. THN has proven absolutely vital for communities across Wales, and it is available for free by calling Dan 24/7 on 0808 808 2234 or by visiting their website at www.dan247/org.uk
At Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, opioids were recorded in 64.3 per cent of drug-related deaths, with heroin and morphine as the primary substances. Cocaine was the second most common substance, involved in 37.5 per cent of deaths. In Swansea Bay University Health Board, cocaine was recorded in the same number of cases as heroin / morphine.
Prof Rick Lines, Head of the Substance Misuse Programme at Public Health Wales, said: "These figures are consistent with information from local services that reflect increases in both powder cocaine and crack cocaine use across Wales. These evolving trends point to a need to expand our services to meet the needs of stimulant users generally, and particularly people who smoke crack cocaine who are often particularly vulnerable.
“The data this year on naloxone again shows the importance of this medication to our overdose prevention strategy. Naloxone is a safe and highly effective response to opiate overdose, and we encourage more people to utilise the free access we have in Wales to THN.
"The data shows again the links between social and economic deprivation and overdose risk, with drug-related deaths eight times more likely in the most deprived areas than in the least deprived. This shows that drug services alone are not the answer to reducing deaths, and that addressing wider determinants must also be a focus of our response."
For more information on the Wales Drug and Alcohol Helpline, please visit the DAN 24/7 website at www.dan247.org.uk
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/1-in-4-drug-related-deaths-involve-cocaine/
Latest News from
NHS Wales
Tooth decay rates in 12-year-olds in Wales fall, but challenges remain29/01/2025 09:15:00
Public Health Wales and dental health experts have welcomed findings from the NHS Wales Dental Epidemiological Programme, which show a significant reduction in tooth decay rates among 12-year-olds in Wales.
Tooth decay rates in 12-year-olds in Wales fall, but challenges remain23/01/2025 09:10:00
Public Health Wales and dental health experts have welcomed findings from the NHS Wales Dental Epidemiological Programme, which show a significant reduction in tooth decay rates among 12-year-olds in Wales.
Statement on North Wales Water Shortages20/01/2025 15:15:15
Statement on North Wales Water Shortages.
International evidence shows 'sugar taxes' reduce uptake of less healthy foods17/01/2025 10:25:00
Evidence from countries including Mexico and Hungary, have shown that when governments have taken action to introduce taxes on unhealthy foods and sugar sweetened beverages (SSBs), it does result in a reduction in their purchase and consumption.
Preventing poor health is better value for money for NHS Wales and tackles inequalities15/01/2025 14:15:00
Putting in place effective programmes to prevent poor health offers great value for money. Prevention initiatives such as early years education, vaccination programmes, smoking cessation and support for carers can deliver excellent value for money - with an average return of £14 for every £1 invested in them. They also keep people healthier and address inequalities as well.
Parents urged to be watchful for norovirus symptoms03/01/2025 14:15:00
Public Health Wales is urging parents and carers to be watchful for the symptoms of norovirus ahead of schools and nurseries re-opening, as cases of the illness increase in Wales.
Tracey Cooper awarded OBE in New Year Honours List03/01/2025 12:15:00
Chief Executive Dr Tracey Cooper has received an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in HM The King’s New Year Honours List for 2025.
Have a happy and healthy New Year say health experts31/12/2024 12:15:00
Public Health Wales is reminding people of the steps they can take to protect themselves, their families, and communities from flu while planning their New Year celebrations.