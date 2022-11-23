£1.4m grant scheme to support social care improve energy efficiency now open

A new Welsh Government grant scheme to support energy efficiency improvements and decarbonisation across Residential Social Care providers, which will help the sector deal with the cost of energy crisis, has been launched and is now open for applications, Ministers announced today.

The £1.4m scheme is part of Welsh Government’s Backing Local Firms Fund, which has been established to support businesses in parts of our local everyday economy, also known as the Foundational Economy, to deliver more of the products and services required by the public sector, helping to create more and better jobs closer to home.

The funding being announced today will support residential care providers to implement energy efficiency and low carbon measures, helping mitigate the impacts of the cost of energy crisis and move the sector one step closer to net zero carbon emissions by 2030.

Open to residential care providers registered with Care Inspectorate Wales, this pilot scheme offers grants of between £30,000 to £50,000 to fund investments such as heat pumps, cavity wall insulation, double glazing/replacement windows, ground source heat pumps, loft insulation, tanks and pipes insulation.

Deputy Minister for Social Services, Julie Morgan said:

We all have a part to play in tackling the climate change crisis and we must act now if we are to reduce emissions and hit our target of having net zero carbon emissions by 2030. Good progress has already been made within the health and social care sector and we want to ensure social care in Wales is energy efficient. “This is a fantastic opportunity for social care providers to reduce their impact of the energy crisis, improve their Energy Performance Certificate and make the social care sector more sustainable. I encourage all residential care providers to submit an application.

Minister for the Economy, Vaughan Gething said:

Social care is a vital part of our everyday economy, providing vital services and jobs in communities right across Wales. “So I’m very pleased we’ve been able to make this funding available, which will support social care providers across the country to cut their energy costs.

Eligible business have until 21st December to apply for funding. Information on how to apply can be found by emailing:

EnergyEfficientCareHomes@gov.wales/ CartrefiGofalEffeithlonORanYnni@llyw.cymru