Big Lottery Fund
|Printable version
£1.8 million to help reduce waste and tackle throwaway culture in Scottish communities
Projects encouraging Scots to reduce their waste and consumption habits to help tackle the climate emergency are sharing in almost £1.8 million from The National Lottery Community Fund.
The funding, which is made possible thanks to National Lottery players, goes to three new climate action projects in the Highlands, Edinburgh and Glasgow.
Receiving the largest of the National Lottery awards is a Highland-wide climate movement, led by environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful, which will bring together grassroots community groups to reduce consumption and waste and help tackle our throwaway culture. With its £1,498,568 award, The Highland Community Waste Partnership hopes to increase public awareness of how unsustainable consumption contributes to climate change and create solutions for addressing this.
Barry Fisher, CEO of Keep Scotland Beautiful recently explained more:
“We’re thrilled that The Highland Community Waste Partnership project is to receive National Lottery funding over three years from the Climate Action Fund. This exciting new project will enable us to work in partnership with eight community groups across the Highlands to reduce consumption and waste, helping them to connect with each other and scale up activities that we know work whilst also piloting new ones.
“Kicking off in April, the project will bring focus to how unsustainable consumption contributes to climate change working across four key objectives to: increase understanding of how the choices we make can impact our climate; increase the use of pre-loved, repaired and shared goods; support people and businesses to reduce food waste and reduce single-use items and packaging.”
In Edinburgh, Communities’ Reduce, Reuse and Recycle, a partnership between Edinburgh and Lothians Regional Equality Council Limited (ELREC) and Networking Key Services (NKS), receives £150,000 to work with local ethnic minority communities helping them change their waste and consumption habits.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk/news/press-releases/2022-01-25/1-8-million-to-help-reduce-waste-and-tackle-throwaway-culture-in-scottish-communities
Latest News from
Big Lottery Fund
Ground-breaking project to coordinate climate action in Derry/Londonderry27/01/2022 13:20:00
The National Lottery Community Fund recently (25 January 2022) announced £150,000 of funding to North West Play Resource Centre (The Playhouse), to lead on an ambitious arts based community project to change behaviours and attitudes to climate and waste in the North West.
£6 million in National Lottery funding goes to support UK communities to tackle climate change by reducing waste25/01/2022 14:25:00
Over £6 million has today [25 January] been awarded to communities across the UK to tackle the climate emergency. The funding, made possible thanks to National Lottery players, has gone to 21 community-led projects focused on waste and consumption.
"Only together can we overcome challenges” Supporting people with Sickle Cell and Thalassaemia in Wales20/01/2022 11:10:00
The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest funder of community activity in the UK has awarded nearly £100,000 Friends of Cymru Sickle Cell and Thalassaemia CIC to provide tailored and sensitive support the families they work with.
VCSE sector receives £1.3m from Dormant Accounts Fund NI to improve sustainability18/01/2022 14:10:00
An organisation using sport to bring people together and a rural mental health support group are among 15 projects receiving grants totalling £1,303,790 to secure their long-term future.
Delight for Welsh sight charity UCAN Productions after being awarded £165,000 of National Lottery funding13/01/2022 09:20:00
UCAN Productions is celebrating after successfully being awarded over £165,000 of National Lottery funding to set up a peer-to-peer support network for visually impaired people that will provide a range of activities delivered through performance and creative arts workshops.
Community spirit remains strong in Scotland new survey results reveal12/01/2022 14:20:00
As the UK welcomes in a new year, a survey from The National Lottery Community Fund reveals that community spirit in Scotland remains strong despite the uncertainty and challenges of the pandemic
Three quarters of people in Wales feeling part of their local community says new survey.12/01/2022 13:20:00
As we welcome in a new year, new research from The National Lottery Community Fund shows that almost three quarters of people in Wales feel part of their local community, and that safety on the streets, young people and mental health are amongst their priorities for 2022
Latest NI research shows community priorities for 202211/01/2022 16:20:00
New research from The National Lottery Community Fund shows that over three quarters of people in Northern Ireland feel part of their local community and that safety on the streets, improving places and spaces, young people and reducing loneliness are priorities for communities in 2022.
2022: Upswing in people feeling part of their community, with young people leading the way11/01/2022 14:10:00
As the UK welcomes in a new year, new research from The National Lottery Community Fund shows that almost three quarters of people in the UK feel part of their local community, and that safety on the streets, young people and mental health are amongst their priorities for their community in 2022.