£1.8 million to help reduce waste and tackle throwaway culture in Scottish communities

Projects encouraging Scots to reduce their waste and consumption habits to help tackle the climate emergency are sharing in almost £1.8 million from The National Lottery Community Fund.

The funding, which is made possible thanks to National Lottery players, goes to three new climate action projects in the Highlands, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Receiving the largest of the National Lottery awards is a Highland-wide climate movement, led by environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful, which will bring together grassroots community groups to reduce consumption and waste and help tackle our throwaway culture. With its £1,498,568 award, The Highland Community Waste Partnership hopes to increase public awareness of how unsustainable consumption contributes to climate change and create solutions for addressing this.

Barry Fisher, CEO of Keep Scotland Beautiful recently explained more:

“We’re thrilled that The Highland Community Waste Partnership project is to receive National Lottery funding over three years from the Climate Action Fund. This exciting new project will enable us to work in partnership with eight community groups across the Highlands to reduce consumption and waste, helping them to connect with each other and scale up activities that we know work whilst also piloting new ones. “Kicking off in April, the project will bring focus to how unsustainable consumption contributes to climate change working across four key objectives to: increase understanding of how the choices we make can impact our climate; increase the use of pre-loved, repaired and shared goods; support people and businesses to reduce food waste and reduce single-use items and packaging.”

In Edinburgh, Communities’ Reduce, Reuse and Recycle, a partnership between Edinburgh and Lothians Regional Equality Council Limited (ELREC) and Networking Key Services (NKS), receives £150,000 to work with local ethnic minority communities helping them change their waste and consumption habits.

Click here for the full press release