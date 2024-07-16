£1.9m received by political parties in final days of campaign

£1.9 million in donations to political parties have been reported to the Electoral Commission in the final weekly pre-poll reports, covering donations received in the final week of campaigning and polling day itself.

Total donations over £1.9 million received by parties during the reporting periods from 27 June to 4 July 2024

Prior to the UK Parliamentary general election, registered political parties must submit four weekly reports setting out the donations and loans over £11,180 that they have received between 30 May and 26 June 2024.

In the pre-poll weekly reports, political parties and non-party campaigners must report donations that they have received during the relevant period. However, they have 30 days after receiving a donation to check that it is from a permissible source and to decide whether to accept it.

The threshold for political parties reporting donations to the Commission increased in January 2024. Following a change in law by the UK Government, parties are required to report donations over £11,180 (previously £7,500).

One non-party campaigner, Make Votes Matter, also reported receiving a donation of £13,750 during this reporting period.

For more information contact the Electoral Commission press office on 020 7271 0704, out of office hours 07789 920 414 or press@electoralcommission.org.uk