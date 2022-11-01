£11 million National Lottery funding to keep vital community services running across Scotland

Over £11 million of National Lottery funding will help to keep vital local facilities and services running across Scotland, as 299 community projects today.

(Tuesday 1 November) being shared by share in grants from The National Lottery Community Fund.

The funding, made possible by National Lottery players, means that many community and voluntary sector groups will be able to continue their support to individuals, families and communities who have been disproportionately affected by increased cost-of-living pressures. A full list of projects is attached.

Lothian Centre for Inclusive Living (LCiL)

Lothian Centre for Inclusive Living (LCiL) was established in 1991 to help disabled people to live independently and take control of their lives. For over 30 years the organisation has provided independent advice, advocacy and support to disabled people and an award of £131,306 means this service will continue for another three years.

Callum Odgen, Disability Information Services Co-ordinator, LCiL, said:

”This funding will allow us to build on our successful services and do more to support disabled people, people with long-term conditions and older people to live independently, access essential services and maximise their income through comprehensive advice and support. “With the cost-of-living crisis adding to the existing social and financial impact of COVID-19 felt by people across Scotland, this award will help ensure that we continue to be at the forefront of providing support to those who need it in Edinburgh and the Lothians.”

Just Bee Productions is a Dundee based charity which utilises creative arts to provide opportunities for people facing difficult circumstances. An award of £134,191 means that can continue to offer a variety of activities including meal provision, one to one support and creative writing and production-based sessions.

Claire Bee, Chief Executive, Just Bee said:

“With this support our charity is able to continue to provide immediate and ongoing support to individuals and families in Dundee through the cost-of-living crisis. We are a frontline charity helping people to navigate various issues and provide a safe space in the centre of the city where people can get the support they need with various aspects of their life. “We provide thousands of free hot meals and food parcels year and we also have an exciting programme of recreational activities for adults and families. This funding guarantees that our crucial services will continue to reach the most vulnerable people in society and offer a lifeline to people at their time of need.“

In Glasgow, Celtic FC Foundation will use their award of £64,163 to engage with adults who are furthest removed from the job market, helping to build the skills and confidence they need as a first step to employment.

Tony Hamilton, Chief Executive, Celtic FC Foundation, said:

“We are exceptionally grateful for this funding, made possible by National Lottery players. This vital assistance will allow us to develop and improve our Gateway to Health and Opportunity Project, which supports those aged over 18, living in some of our most deprived Glasgow communities, who are affected by loneliness, mental health issues and chaotic lifestyles. “This will also help us target and prioritise those critically affected by hardship, in relation to the pandemic and cost of living crisis, emphasising the restoration of in-person social networks and community connections. “Thank you for helping us to make a difference.”

North Ayrshire Foodbank will be able to provide a place for local people in and around Ardrossan to come together over the winter months after an award of £10,000.

Craig Crosthwaite, Development Manager, North Ayrshire Foodbank, said:

“These are challenging times, and this investment is both timely and deeply appreciated. We will now be able to provide a place to come for four days a week during the coldest months of the year. As well as providing hot drinks and meals our welfare rights officer and other agencies will be on hand to provide advice and advocacy to help people maximise their income and reduce household expenditure. “Being able to offer an opportunity like this for those in need of heat as well as food will be a lifeline for many households in our local community.”

Announcing the funding, Kate Still, Scotland Chair, The National Lottery Community Fund said:

“This latest round of funding is one of the ways we are directing our National Lottery funding to support people and communities facing difficult circumstances. “Our message to community groups across Scotland is that we are here for you and our role, as a funder, is to continue to listen and to be flexible and responsive to the challenges and pressures you are facing. “It’s all thanks to National Lottery players that we are able to help give charities and community groups throughout Scotland greater certainty during this critical time.”

The National Lottery Community Fund distributes funding on behalf of National Lottery players who raise more than £30 million each week for good causes throughout the UK.

