£12 million broadband investment delivers high-speed connections

From care homes to country parks, high-speed internet is revolutionising life across Wales.

Businesses and communities across Wales are seeing the benefits from the Welsh Government's almost £12 million investment in fast and reliable local broadband. This significant boost in connectivity is transforming daily life, enhancing public services, and opening up new opportunities for economic growth.

Several areas across Wales have already seen remarkable improvements.

Three adult residential care homes in Newport, including Parklands Care Home, now have gigabit-capable full-fibre broadband for the first time. This has made it easier for residents to keep in touch with family through apps such as Skype and Zoom. The homes have also introduced assistive technology to help staff members monitor residents with health conditions efficiently.

Sian Nicholls, Team Manager, recently said:

Our new broadband upgrade has revolutionised the way we deliver care, enabling advanced telecare services that significantly improve our residents' quality of life. It's also been a huge boost for our staff, enhancing their digital skills and making care delivery more efficient.

Stephen Bath, resident from Parklands Care Home, recently said:

It’s great to have a secure connection to be able to speak to family and friends. Since the pandemic we’ve come to depend on this provision and it makes a huge difference to how you feel from day-to-day.

In the Vale of Glamorgan, high-speed local broadband of up to 100Mbps is now available at popular sites like Cosmeston Lakes Country Park and the Glamorgan Heritage Coast. This upgrade enhances visitor experiences and supports local education and employment opportunities.

Additionally, 17 public sector services in North Wales - including rural libraries and community councils - now have fibre-to-the-premises connections with download speeds of at least 80Mbps.

In Cardiff, an early phase of 83 premises, which were previously limited to below-30Mbps services, are now connected with gigabit capable internet speeds. The next phase is underway and working to deliver similar connectivity to a further 632 premises. This project also provides “free for life” gigabit-capable broadband to fifteen community centres spaces, supporting local initiatives and educational programmes.

The broadband expansion continues with several ongoing projects set to complete by March 2025 in Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Carmarthenshire, and Powys.

The Cabinet Secretary for the Economy, Rebecca Evans, recently said:

Fast and reliable broadband is essential for our communities and businesses. The Local Broadband Fund has already made a real difference, delivering tangible improvements to businesses, public services, and communities across Wales. By expanding digital access, we’re helping to create new opportunities for economic growth, employment, and education, as well as enhancing the quality of life for residents.

This initiative is part of the Welsh Government's broader strategy to enhance digital infrastructure, ensuring all communities have access to the connectivity they need to thrive. The Local Broadband Fund, launched in 2020, has allocated £12 million across four funding phases, with all projects set to be completed by March 2025.