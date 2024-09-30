13-year-old boys sentenced for murder of Shawn Seesahai

Two 13-year-olds have been sentenced for the murder of Shawn Seesahai who they randomly attacked with a machete and stabbed to death in Wolverhampton last year.

The boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were both sentenced to detention in a youth detention accommodation at his Majesty’s pleasure for a minimum of eight years and six months at Nottingham Crown Court recently (27 September 2024).

The pair, both 12 at the time of the attack, were convicted at the same court on 10 June 2024 of murdering 19-year-old Shawn Seesahai.

Shawn, who was from Anguilla, had been staying in Birmingham when he was set upon by the children during a walk on 13 November 2023.

They stabbed him with a machete to his back, legs and skull and he suffered traumatic injuries and was left dying at the scene as the two boys ran away, taking the murder weapon with them.

Police arrived on the scene first and tried to help him but it became apparent that he was already dead.

The defendants were arrested after police traced them and searched their home addresses. The murder weapon was found under the bed of one of the defendants.

At their trial in June, both defendants denied murder but were convicted following a 20-day-trial. One defendant had previously admitted possessing a bladed article on 8 April 2024 and the second defendant was also convicted of the same charge after the trial.

Jonathan Roe, of the Crown Prosecution Service, recently said:

"As prosecutors, we often deal with harrowing cases, but this case is particularly distressing due to the complete senselessness and devastating consequences of the defendants' actions. “The defendants at the age of 12 should have been enjoying their childhood rather than arming themselves with a machete and killing an innocent person. “Shawn Seesahai lost his life in a horrifically cruel way. I hope today’s sentencing serves as a reminder of the dangers of carrying machetes. “Shawn's family have shown remarkable strength and dignity in the aftermath of such a tragedy and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.”

