£182m to support independent living and reduce pressures on health and social care services
“A decent and affordable home is fundamental to the health and wellbeing of everybody.”
Those were the words of Climate Change Minister Julie James as she announced a new £182m fund to provide specialist housing and accommodation across Wales.
The Minister said the Housing with Care Fund will provide Regional Partnership Boards access to the new funding over the next three years to deliver ‘healthy homes that provide individuals and families a stable and secure base that meets their needs’.
It also aims to increase the total stock of extra care housing in Wales by up to a third over the next four years, as well as help people with a learning disability, autism spectrum disorder and other neurological conditions live independently, where possible, in their own home.
Funding regional residential services for children with complex needs to ensure their needs are met as close to home as possible will also be a key priority along with investing in intermediate care housing and accommodation for those not yet ready for full independence.
Speaking on a visit to Tŷ Glas y Dorlan in Cwmbran, the Minister for Climate Change, Julie James said:
Having a stable and secure base is essential to seeing the people of Wales thrive - everybody should have access to a good quality, affordable and settled home.
Somewhere to feel safe and comfortable while remaining connected to their local community and work.
We know there are many in Wales who can sometimes find it difficult to maintain a home, whether through illness or financial hardship, which can make them vulnerable to homelessness.
“We are absolutely committed to investing wherever possible to prevent the harm that can cause.
Just as importantly, independence, like that provided at Tŷ Glas y Dorlan reduces pressures on our health and social care services.
This development and the people living here are a prime example as to why investing in innovative housing projects that meet care needs is so important.”
Tŷ Glas y Dorlan is a development that is having a profound impact on health and wellbeing in Torfaen.
A collaboration between Torfaen County Borough Council, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, Bron Afon Housing Association and the third sector, the development was made possible with the support of a £1.7m Welsh Government capital grant from the Integrated Care Fund, which has provided £145m in grants since 2018.
The development is a central hub for the delivery of care and therapeutic services, which includes six extra care flats for people with enduring support needs as well as 13 short term reablement and rehabilitation flats with their own front doors.
Tŷ Glas y Dorlan can provide step up from the community to avoid hospital admission and step down from hospital to provide a safe space to recover, build confidence, and maximise independence.
It also offers an environment where people who may be considering residential care can be supported to learn new skills so that they can continue to live independently in their own home.
Sarah Paxton, Head of Adult Services, Housing and Commissioning at Torfaen County Borough Council said:
Tŷ Glas y Dorlan has only been open a short time and we are already seeing fantastic outcomes.
It is an example of the art of the possible with social care teams working in partnership with health, housing, third sector and Welsh Government to enable people to achieve what matters to them.
Original article link: https://gov.wales/182m-support-independent-living-and-reduce-pressures-health-and-social-care-services
