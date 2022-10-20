£2 million from Dormant Accounts Fund NI supports VCSE sector sustainability

In the latest round of grants awarded from Dormant Accounts Fund NI, 25 organisations from the voluntary, community and social enterprise (VCSE) sector have received their share of £2,006,649, to help secure their long-term future. See full details of all groups awarded in October 2022.

Delivered by The National Lottery Community Fund in conjunction with the Department of Finance, the Dormant Accounts Fund NI supports activity by VCSE organisations that increases their capacity and sustainability.

One of the groups awarded is Girlguiding Ulster who are using a £77,700 grant to restructure and develop succession plans for volunteering to help future proof the organisation-

Girls from Rainbows who are part of Girlguiding Ulster who have been awarded a grant from Dormant Accounts Fund NI

Claire Flowers, Chief Executive of Girlguiding Ulster, said:

“This grant from Dormant Accounts Fund NI will make such a difference to our Units across Northern Ireland, helping us continue to give the best support and opportunities to over 7,500 girls and young women. “Over the next two years, this money will help us work with our volunteers to evaluate and grow the roles, train and develop young leaders who can move into management roles and implement restructuring and succession plans for the 515 Rainbow, Brownie and Girlguiding Units throughout Northern Ireland. “Overall, this grant will help us give more girls and young women the space and opportunities they need to thrive and give back to their communities, through learning new skills, growing in confidence and making lifelong friendships. Thank you.”

Since this Dormant Accounts Fund NI grant programme opened for applications in January 2021, £11,461,044 has been awarded to 131 VCSE organisations including those in arts, sports, charities and community-based, helping secure the long-term future of the sector.

Another group receiving funding is the MAC (Metropolitan Arts Centre) in Belfast, who are using a £100,000 grant to improve their sustainability, build their international reputation and strengthen community partnerships.

