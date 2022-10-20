Big Lottery Fund
|Printable version
£2 million from Dormant Accounts Fund NI supports VCSE sector sustainability
In the latest round of grants awarded from Dormant Accounts Fund NI, 25 organisations from the voluntary, community and social enterprise (VCSE) sector have received their share of £2,006,649, to help secure their long-term future. See full details of all groups awarded in October 2022.
Delivered by The National Lottery Community Fund in conjunction with the Department of Finance, the Dormant Accounts Fund NI supports activity by VCSE organisations that increases their capacity and sustainability.
One of the groups awarded is Girlguiding Ulster who are using a £77,700 grant to restructure and develop succession plans for volunteering to help future proof the organisation-
Girls from Rainbows who are part of Girlguiding Ulster who have been awarded a grant from Dormant Accounts Fund NI
Claire Flowers, Chief Executive of Girlguiding Ulster, said:
“This grant from Dormant Accounts Fund NI will make such a difference to our Units across Northern Ireland, helping us continue to give the best support and opportunities to over 7,500 girls and young women.
“Over the next two years, this money will help us work with our volunteers to evaluate and grow the roles, train and develop young leaders who can move into management roles and implement restructuring and succession plans for the 515 Rainbow, Brownie and Girlguiding Units throughout Northern Ireland.
“Overall, this grant will help us give more girls and young women the space and opportunities they need to thrive and give back to their communities, through learning new skills, growing in confidence and making lifelong friendships. Thank you.”
Since this Dormant Accounts Fund NI grant programme opened for applications in January 2021, £11,461,044 has been awarded to 131 VCSE organisations including those in arts, sports, charities and community-based, helping secure the long-term future of the sector.
Another group receiving funding is the MAC (Metropolitan Arts Centre) in Belfast, who are using a £100,000 grant to improve their sustainability, build their international reputation and strengthen community partnerships.
Click here for full press release
Original article link: https://www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk/news/press-releases/2022-10-20/2-million-from-dormant-accounts-fund-ni-supports-vcse-sector-sustainability
Latest News from
Big Lottery Fund
Life-changing funding boost for groups empowering young Scots19/10/2022 14:05:00
The National Lottery Community Fund, which delivers the Young Start fund, today (WEDNESDAY 19 OCTOBER) announces £1,876,551 to 23 youth led projects that will help develop the skills and talents of thousands of young Scots.
Charities and Community Groups celebrate £65 million National Lottery boost over the Summer03/10/2022 14:10:00
More than £65 million of vital National Lottery funding has gone to communities in England over the last three months as local grassroots projects continue to provide valuable support to people across the country.
Community spirit warming hearts in Merthyr Tydfil30/09/2022 14:10:00
Cancer Aid Merthyr Tydfil is one of 48 community groups across Wales, celebrating a share of more than £680,000 from The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest funder of community activity in UK.
Reducing isolation this winter thanks to £4.7m National Lottery funding29/09/2022 13:20:00
People in Northern Ireland facing isolation or poor mental health are getting support thanks to £4,693,921 in grants announced yesterday by The National Lottery Community Fund.
The People’s Projects is back!06/09/2022 10:20:00
The National Lottery Community Fund, ITV, UTV and the Sunday Mail yesterday launched The People’s Projects – a National Lottery funding programme that not only delivers vital funding support to the heart of UK communities, but also raises awareness of the incredible work of community groups across the land.
The National Lottery Community Fund in Wales responds to cost of living crisis with new priorities.05/09/2022 13:20:00
The National Lottery Community Fund recently (01 September 202) announced new priorities for community groups applying for funding to support communities with the cost of living crisis.
Over £4 million in National Lottery funding awarded to community groups across Wales02/09/2022 14:10:00
81 community projects are celebrating receiving a share of £4,221,789 of National Lottery funding raised thanks to National Lottery players.
National Lottery Community Fund Northern Ireland Committee members announced01/09/2022 16:20:00
The National Lottery Community Fund has appointed two new members to the Northern Ireland Committee, who will help make decisions on the investment of funding to support communities and improve people’s lives.