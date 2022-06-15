£2 million National Lottery investment to take action on climate change in Fife

Greener Kirkcaldy has received £2,102,234 of National Lottery funding to continue its work with local Fife communities inspiring and informing them to take action on climate change.

The ‘Climate Action Fife’ project is a partnership of 12 organisations, including Fife Council and CLEAR Buckhaven and Methil, led by Greener Kirkcaldy. With funding from The National Lottery Community Fund, this five-year programme will focus on five interlinked strands: Business, Homes and Gardens, Food, Travel and Community and Natural Environment Enhancement.

Each of the strands will play a key role in reducing carbon emissions. The new funding from The UK wide Climate Action Fund builds on the momentum and learning gained through a previous development award which ran from October 2020 to March 2022.

Suzy Goodsir, Chief Executive, Greener Kirkcaldy, said: “We’d like to say a big thank you to all National Lottery players, and to The National Lottery Community Fund for supporting our project.

“We are very excited to be part of The Climate Action Fund and the broader movement for change across the UK, empowering people and communities to take the lead in tackling the climate emergency.

“We have spent the last 18 months building our partnership, trying out new ways of engaging people on climate change, and developing ambitious plans for the next five years. We are delighted to be working with each of our partners from across Fife, each of which brings their unique strengths, locations and networks. Our project will tackle the key areas of emissions, work with all sectors and stakeholders, and build capacity in communities and organisations across Fife.”

Allen Armstrong, Secretary, CLEAR Buckhaven and Methil said: “Being involved in this partnership presents us with a wider platform to extend and intensify our own longstanding climate action work at the grassroots level and in a very deprived community.

“We work in a former mining community on the coast of the Firth of Forth which has suffered from serious and cumulative environmental damage over decades. Hence, we welcome the opportunity to raise awareness and take practical action which can reduce and mitigate ongoing climate deterioration which affects us all in our everyday lives.”

Counsellor Jan Wincott, Spokesperson Environment and Climate Change, Fife Council, said: “We are proud to be working again with partners on The National Lottery funded ‘Climate Action Fife’ project, taking action on the climate emergency in all aspects of Fife over the next five years.

“The progress that has been made over the last eighteen months, with all partners achieving Bronze level Carbon Literacy shows what we can achieve together.”

Kate Still, Scotland Chair at The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “We’re delighted that, thanks to National Lottery players, communities across Fife will continue to come together and take action to reduce their carbon footprint, building on what has already been achieved .

“Based on recommendations and learning from their development award, Greener Kirkcaldy will now focus on bringing together all sectors and scaling up their activities to provide knowledge, support, advice, and tools to inspire action towards a shared vision for a sustainable future.”

The Climate Action Fund is part of The National Lottery Community Fund’s Environment Strategy which has seen significant National Lottery investment through community-led projects that are focussed on activities that not only improve the environment but use it to enhance the lives of people and communities. Since April 2013, the Fund has awarded more than £340 million to environmental projects, through 4,796 grants across the UK.

Climate Action Fife is a partnership project of 12 community and public sector organisations in Fife. Led by Greener Kirkcaldy, the 5-year project is funded by the National Lottery’s Climate Action Fund. Climate Action Fife has a shared vision of a Fife where everyone is working together towards a low carbon, resilient and just future. The project will enable communities to take a lead on tackling climate change and bring together a strong partnership, with the resources needed to deliver the shared vision. More https://climateactionfife.org.uk/

The 12 partners are Greener Kirkcaldy, Bikeworks ltd, CLEAR Buckhaven & Methil, Edible and Tasty Spaces Rosyth (EATS), Fife Communities Climate Action Network, Fife College, Fife Council, Fife Coast and Countryside Trust, People Learning About Nature in Tayport (PLANT), St Andrews Environmental Network (StAndEN), Transition University of St Andrews and Youth 1st.