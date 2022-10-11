Welsh Government
|Printable version
£2 million to improve emergency waiting rooms
The Welsh Government has announced £2m to upgrade emergency department waiting areas this winter.
The improvements will provide facilities in hospital emergency departments, including improved seating, information screens, better access to water or food stations and improvements to Wi-Fi and electrical charging points.
The funding is in addition to plans the Welsh Government, NHS and local government have put in place to prepare for winter. These include recruiting 100 new ambulance clinicians and changes to staff rosters to improve ambulance response times.
Health and Social Services Minister Eluned Morgan said:
None of us want to go to hospital, but if we need to this extra investment to improve emergency department waiting rooms should make the experience a little easier.
The announcement comes as the Welsh Government today publishes its plan for seasonal respiratory viruses, including coronavirus, this autumn and winter. Our Public Health Approach to Respiratory Viruses outlines how the NHS and care services are preparing ahead of an anticipated seasonal peak in demand.
The plans include:
- Protecting the most vulnerable from serious disease
- Acting quickly to respond to changing circumstances, including re-introducing stronger advice, such as wearing face coverings and additional Covid testing, if cases rise sharply
- Partnering with Public Health Wales to ensure surveillance of infectious viruses
- Protecting people who are at greatest risk by offering free flu and Covid-19 vaccines.
Planning assumptions for this winter are based on the assumption that levels of flu and other respiratory viruses will be higher this winter, compared to the last two years. The circulation of respiratory viruses – such as flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) – have been lower during the pandemic due to social restrictions.
The Minister said:
Winter is always a busy and challenging period for our health and care services, but we plan throughout the year to ensure they are as prepared as possible.
Unfortunately, the pandemic hasn’t gone away and over the last fortnight there’s been a rise in infections in the community and in hospital admissions. Vaccination remains our best defence against both coronavirus and flu. Tens of thousands of people are being vaccinated every week and it’s never too late to be vaccinated.
We can take a few simple steps to help us stay well this winter – like washing our hands often, wearing a face covering in crowded indoor places and staying at home if we’re ill, as well as getting our annual flu jab and Covid booster if we’re eligible.
Original article link: https://gov.wales/2-million-improve-emergency-waiting-rooms
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Teen becomes First Minister for the day as girls take over11/10/2022 15:10:00
A 16-year-old girl from Barry has become First Minister of Wales for the day as girls across the world take over to mark the UN’s International Day of the Girl.
Automatic voter registration pilots proposed in Wales11/10/2022 13:15:00
The Welsh Government yesterday set out proposals to improve voter participation, including trials for automatic voter registration in Senedd and local government elections.
New mental health unit plan moves a step closer11/10/2022 11:05:00
Outline plans to build a new mental health unit at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd to improve the quality care for adults and older people have been approved by the Health Minister.
£11 million Arfor 2 programme to boost economic prosperity in Welsh speaking communities11/10/2022 09:05:00
The Welsh Government will invest £11 million over the next three years in Arfor 2, Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething and Designated Member Cefin Campbell yesterday announced.
Changes to main residential rates and bands for Land Transaction Tax10/10/2022 16:05:00
On 27 September 2022, the Welsh Government announced the main residential rates of Land Transaction Tax (LTT) will change on 10 October 2022.
Devolved Governments united in call for urgent ‘cost-of-living’ action10/10/2022 14:05:00
Minister for Social Justice Jane Hutt alongside Scottish Minister for Social Security, Ben MacPherson and Northern Ireland’s Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey are urging the UK Government to take immediate action to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.
Minister delivers major announcement on building safety10/10/2022 11:05:00
Climate Change Minister Julie James recently (Friday, October 7) provided a major update on building safety in Wales following constructive meetings with developers.
Lamb from Wales on its way to USA10/10/2022 10:33:00
Lamb from Wales will be shipped to the USA for the first time in more than 25 years.
From the Senedd to the classroom: First Minister takes questions from school pupils10/10/2022 09:05:00
First Minister Mark Drakeford faced a different kind of grilling this week as he took questions from school pupils in an online Q&A session.