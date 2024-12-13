Innovate UK
|Printable version
£2.4m for community flood, erosion and water quality projects
People affected by flooding, coastal erosion and water pollution will co-lead research projects to find natural ways to protect their communities.
Three projects based in Merseyside and Cheshire, Yorkshire, and the Outer Hebrides have received a share of £2.4 million from the Natural Environment Research Council (NERC), part of UK Research and Innovation.
The studies are the first NERC research projects to be co-led by local community members and scientists from beginning to end.
Addressing flood risk
Flooding events are expected to double by 2080 in the UK. A project led by the University of Liverpool with Merseyside and Cheshire community groups will address the rising flood risk across the region.
Thousands of communities, homes and businesses have been affected by flooding along the river, with incidents predicted to increase in the coming years because of climate change.
The project will identify effective nature-based intervention, or natural defences, that will reduce the impact of flooding. Effective examples used in other areas of the UK include woodland planting and leaky damns.
Tackling river pollution
A second project led by the University of York will monitor and tackle the chemical pollution in Yorkshire’s rivers and lakes.
More than 1,700 members of the public will take part in the ambitious citizen science project, believed to be the largest of its type, alongside:
- academics
- government officials
- charities
- business groups
Reducing coastal erosion
A third project led Glasgow Caledonian University and island communities in Scotland’s Outer Hebrides will investigate the most effective ways to reduce coastal erosion.
The research group will use sustainable and natural approaches to conserving the coastlines of Barra and Vatersay.
The islands are significantly affected by erosion, particularly along the sand dunes and beaches due to exposure to the storms and rising sea levels of the Atlantic Ocean. The coastal erosion threatens businesses, homes and landmarks.
Community scientist partnerships
Louise Heathwaite, Executive Chair of NERC, said:
The NERC Engaged Environmental Science programme will address critical environmental challenges such as flooding, coastal erosion, and water pollution.
For the first time we have awarded funding to three projects that will be co-led by local communities and scientists.
By working together in new and innovative ways, they will develop natural solutions that protect and enhance natural habitats along the river Mersey, in Yorkshire and in the Outer Hebrides.
Each project funded by NERC’s Engaged Environmental Science programme will last four years.
Further information
These awards are part of the Engaged Environmental Science programme.
CONVERSE: community vision for resilient riverscapes
Led by Dr Annie Ockelford, University of Liverpool
The CONVERSE project addresses the rising flood risk in the UK, which is expected to double by 2080.
This project focuses on marginalised communities often overlooked in traditional flood interventions. By involving local communities in the development and monitoring of Nature Based Interventions (NBI), CONVERSE aims to create resilient riverscapes that meet community needs.
The project will explore how stakeholders interact with NBI, co-design monitoring strategies, and compare community-defined and conventional monitoring methods.
The team, including engagement specialists, scientists, and community partners, aims to empower communities and set a standard for engaged community science.
Team:
- University of Liverpool
- Faiths4change
- Mersey Forest
- University of Leeds
- Woodland Trust
Project partners:
- Environment Agency
- Wigan Council
- Lancashire Wildlife Trust
- Natural England
- Liverpool City Region Combined Authority
- 2030 Hub
- Lower Mersey Catchment Partnership
- Alt Crossens Catchment Partnership
- JBA Consulting
- United Utilities
- Wilder Things
- Nature Connected
- Mersey Rivers Trust
- Mersey Trust
- Natural Health Service
- Friends of Low Hall
- Friends of Bickershaw Country Park
- Croxteth Park Volunteer Group
- Woodland Trust Volunteer Group
- Liverpool City Council
- Liverpool Friends of the Earth
- Transition Liverpool
- Friends of Sefton Park
- Together Liverpool Network
- Smithills Community Alliance
- Groundwork Trust
- Icarus Collective Ltd
Together towards a pollution-free aquatic environment
Led by Professor John Wilkinson, University of York
This project aims to create an inclusive Yorkshire community of practice. Using new citizen science techniques, the project will monitor and improve water quality across nine case-study water bodies.
A novel citizen science toolkit, co-produced with the public, will enable extensive data collection on micropollutants and bacterial species.
The project emphasises sustainability, inclusivity, and diversity, aiming to enhance environmental monitoring beyond the capabilities of academic and regulatory bodies.
By upskilling the public and ensuring open access to data, the project seeks to inform real-world decisions on aquatic health and foster long-term community engagement.
Team:
- University of York
- Environment Agency
- Rivers Trust
Project partners:
- Bradford Amateur Rowing Club
- The River Foss Society
- Friends of Gledhow Valley Woods
- Yorkshire Water
- Nidd Action Group
- Ryedale Environmental Group
- Yorkshire Wildlife Trust
- Aire Rivers Trust
- Bioventix
- City of York Council
- Friends of Roundhay Park
- North Yorkshire County Council
- Pickering Fishery Association
- River Holme Connections
- Roundhay Environmental Action Project
- St Nicks
- Seven Angling Club
- York Postal Harriers Runners Club
- Yorkshire Dales Rivers Trust
- Pervasive Media Studio
Muir is Tir (Land and Sea): adapting to coastal change on Barra and Vatersay
Led by Dr Heather Lynch, Glasgow Caledonian University
The ‘Muir is Tir’ project is a collaborative effort involving the communities of Barra and Vatersay.
This project addresses the impacts of climate change, sea level rise, and extreme weather events on these remote coastal areas. By developing nature-based solutions (NbS) that enhance both environmental and community wellbeing, the project aims to mitigate the effects of coastal erosion and flooding.
The project will co-create scientific knowledge about coastal changes and develop NbS through participatory, interdisciplinary research.
By involving the community in every step, ‘Muir is Tir’ aims to create a practical understanding of the relationship between coastal changes and community impacts. It offers valuable insights for other coastal communities in Scotland and beyond.
Team:
- Glasgow Caledonian University
- Barra and Vatersay Blue Carbon Group
- The Committee of the Borve Resting Place Organisation
- Coimhearsnachd agus Bhatarsaidh (Barra and Vatersay Community) Ltd
- University of Edinburgh
- University of St Andrews
- University of the Highlands and Islands
- Voluntary Action Barra & Vatersay
- Eoligarry Crofters
- The Vatersay Association
- The Nautilus Club
Project partners:
- Climate Hebrides
- Voluntary Action Barra & Vatersay
- others
Original article link: https://www.ukri.org/news/2-4m-for-community-flood-erosion-and-water-quality-projects/
Latest News from
Innovate UK
BBSRC injects £20 million into long-term discovery research13/12/2024 11:15:00
BBSRC is backing four major research projects to help pioneer critical advances in healthy ageing, drug discovery and sustainable agriculture.
Discovery science projects pave the way for future innovations09/12/2024 10:10:00
Research to improve the sense of touch in prosthetic arms and develop tests of blood clot formation and breakdown are among 100 new projects announced last week.
New data analysis tool will help insurance industry’s future02/12/2024 10:15:00
State-of-the-art software enabling insurance companies to judge with unprecedented accuracy how much cash to keep in the bank will help the industry thrive.
New ‘how-to guide’ for future rapid vaccine development02/12/2024 09:15:00
The process map will help researchers use lessons learned from COVID-19 to speed up new vaccine development and respond to epidemics and pandemics.
New scanner will save lives and transform medical research29/11/2024 11:20:00
A new network of scanners will drive drug discovery and diagnose patients with illnesses like cancer, Alzheimer’s and heart conditions earlier and faster.
First results from WEAVE reveal galaxy smashed up at 2m mph25/11/2024 10:10:00
In November 2024, the William Herschel Telescope Enhanced Area Velocity Explorer’s (WEAVE) first results were published.
Celebrating five years of stronger UK and Canada partnerships25/11/2024 09:10:00
UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) celebrates five years of focus in Canada, highlighting successes and future ambitions.
£8m to businesses developing net zero products and services08/11/2024 09:10:00
Innovate UK will provide further funding to small and medium sized businesses (SMEs) to help them deliver net zero products and services.