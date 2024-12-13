£2.4m for community flood, erosion and water quality projects

People affected by flooding, coastal erosion and water pollution will co-lead research projects to find natural ways to protect their communities.

Three projects based in Merseyside and Cheshire, Yorkshire, and the Outer Hebrides have received a share of £2.4 million from the Natural Environment Research Council (NERC), part of UK Research and Innovation.

The studies are the first NERC research projects to be co-led by local community members and scientists from beginning to end.

Addressing flood risk

Flooding events are expected to double by 2080 in the UK. A project led by the University of Liverpool with Merseyside and Cheshire community groups will address the rising flood risk across the region.

Thousands of communities, homes and businesses have been affected by flooding along the river, with incidents predicted to increase in the coming years because of climate change.

The project will identify effective nature-based intervention, or natural defences, that will reduce the impact of flooding. Effective examples used in other areas of the UK include woodland planting and leaky damns.

Tackling river pollution

A second project led by the University of York will monitor and tackle the chemical pollution in Yorkshire’s rivers and lakes.

More than 1,700 members of the public will take part in the ambitious citizen science project, believed to be the largest of its type, alongside:

academics

government officials

charities

business groups

Reducing coastal erosion

A third project led Glasgow Caledonian University and island communities in Scotland’s Outer Hebrides will investigate the most effective ways to reduce coastal erosion.

The research group will use sustainable and natural approaches to conserving the coastlines of Barra and Vatersay.

The islands are significantly affected by erosion, particularly along the sand dunes and beaches due to exposure to the storms and rising sea levels of the Atlantic Ocean. The coastal erosion threatens businesses, homes and landmarks.

Community scientist partnerships

Louise Heathwaite, Executive Chair of NERC, said:

The NERC Engaged Environmental Science programme will address critical environmental challenges such as flooding, coastal erosion, and water pollution. For the first time we have awarded funding to three projects that will be co-led by local communities and scientists. By working together in new and innovative ways, they will develop natural solutions that protect and enhance natural habitats along the river Mersey, in Yorkshire and in the Outer Hebrides.

Each project funded by NERC’s Engaged Environmental Science programme will last four years.